Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Tesla plans to introduce a new low-cost, long-life battery in its Model 3 sedan in China. (Reuters)
Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

  • Some analysts suspect that peak oil demand has already passed
Reuters

LONDON: Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but auto makers are betting the crisis will help to accelerate an electric future.

With economies reeling from lockdowns to curb the virus, the sharpest plunge in oil prices in two decades has slashed the cost of filling up a tank of gas, eroding some of the incentive to make the switch to cleaner fuels.

Looking ahead, cuts in capital spending forced on energy companies as their revenues crumble could tighten supply enough to cause a spike in oil prices, making electric vehicles more attractive just as automakers ramp up production, analysts say.

“We think this will lead to a tipping point, accelerating the switch to electric vehicles in many more countries around 2023-24,” said Per Magnus Nysveen, senior partner at Rystad Energy, a consultancy in Oslo. “We will start to see that this starts to dig into global oil demand in a very significant way.” 

According to a Reuters analysis of 27 automakers compiled in partnership with Constellation Research & Technology, most companies apart from Elon Musk’s Tesla and China’s BYD are still in the early stages of transitioning to EVs, which make up a fraction of global sales.

With mid-sized to large petroleum-fueled SUVs and trucks driving much of the recent growth in the auto sector, many companies are banking on these high-emitting gas-guzzlers to drive their near-term performance.

Nevertheless, with China’s BAIC and German rivals Volkswagen and Daimler pursuing some of the industry’s most ambitious decarbonization targets, investors are increasingly using a company’s EV prospects as a proxy for future success. “All the growth in transportation is being eaten by electricity,” said Harry Benham, chairman of Ember-Climate, a British energy transition think-tank. “Oil and gas companies have got no ability to defeat electricity as a transport fuel.”

With fuel for road transport accounting for about half of all oil demand, the possibility of a faster-than-expected switch to EVs in the wake of the pandemic is one of the main reasons some forecasts for a peak have been brought forward.

Global oil demand hit a record of just over 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019. Rystad now sees demand topping out at 106.5 million-107 million bpd in 2027-2028. The consultancy had previously forecast a marginally higher peak in 2030.

Although the oil industry has defied numerous attempts to call “peak oil” in the past, that the International Energy Agency projects demand will plunge by a record 8.6 million bpd this year has reignited the debate.

Though as yet a minority view, some believe that the pandemic is reshaping patterns of work, aviation and commuting so profoundly that oil demand might never return to 2019 levels — a potential boost to hopes of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

“It’s inconceivable that all that demand for oil comes back in one go, so the real question is how much of that is lost permanently,” said Mark Lewis, head of sustainability research at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
Underscoring the changing economics of transport, Tesla plans to introduce a new low-cost, long-life battery in its Model 3 sedan in China that it expects to bring the cost of EVs in line with gasoline models.

Despite such potential breakthroughs, the Constellation data shows that automakers still have a long way to go to align themselves with climate goals enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, with Ford and Fiat Chrysler among the biggest laggards.

Volkswagen has announced some of the most aggressive long-term plans to decarbonize its fleet, but the company still has to prove it can build EVs at scale, and has led the field in ramping up sales of mid- and large SUVs, the data shows.

Although the public decarbonization targets of Japan’s Toyota are only a little bolder than the industry average, the company’s proven capacity to build hybrids may bode well for its EV ambitions, the data suggests.

WEF study: Businesses fear prolonged world recession

Frank Kane

  • Coronavirus pandemic could prompt global surge of bankruptcies and failure of whole sectors, leaders warn
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Global business leaders are overwhelmingly worried about the possibility of a prolonged recession because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a survey of corporate and business decision-makers, the WEF found that nearly 70 percent thought that a prolonged recession of the global economy was the most likely result of the pandemic, followed by a surge in bankruptcies and the failure of whole industries and sectors, with little hope of proper recovery.

“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods. It has triggered an economic crisis with far-reaching implications and revealed the inadequacies of the past,” said Saadia Zahidi, the WEF’s managing director. “As well as managing the immediate impact of the pandemic, leaders must work with each other and with all sectors of society to tackle emerging known risks and build resilience against the unknown.” 

Also high up the list of worries was the possibility of another outbreak of infectious disease and greater protectionism threatening global trade, according to the report “COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and Its Implications,” published yesterday.

“Economic distress and social discontent will rise over the next 18 months unless world leaders, businesses and policy-makers work together to manage the fallout of the pandemic,” the WEF said.

Business leaders concerns range from “a prolonged recession, to the weakening fiscal position of major economies, tighter restrictions on the cross-border movement of goods and people, and the collapse of a major emerging market,” it added.

The non-economic consequences of the pandemic included “an avalanche of future systemic shocks such as the climate crisis, geopolitical turbulence, rising inequality, strains on people’s mental health, gaps in technology governance and health systems under continued pressure.”

Walter Jopp, CEO for the Middle East for insurance company Zurich, which helped compile the report, said; “It is clear that the actions of governments and regulatory bodies will divide the world into countries that experience significant decline and those who are more resilient and stronger.” 

Another WEF report highlighted the “challenges and opportunities” of the post-pandemic world.

“We now have a unique opportunity to use this crisis to do things differently and build back better economies that are more sustainable, resilient and inclusive,” Zahidi said.

“As economies restart, there is an opportunity to embed greater societal equality and sustainability into the recovery, which would unleash a new era of prosperity,” the WEF said.

