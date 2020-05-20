You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar admits virus hit 12 in prison

Qatar admits virus hit 12 in prison

Qatar, where expatriates make up the majority of the population, has like other Gulf states seen the virus spread among low-wage foreign workers living in cramped quarters. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hqws

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Qatar admits virus hit 12 in prison

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP Reuters

Qatar admitted on Tuesday that there were 12 cases of COVID-19 at a jail following a warning by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that prisoners could be at risk of contracting the disease.

HRW had said that six non-Qatari detainees “described a deterioration in prison conditions” at Doha’s Central Prison.

“They said that the prison authorities also further restricted prisoners’ limited access to basic medical care,” it added describing the situation as “an apparent outbreak.”

Michael Page, HRW’s deputy Middle East director, called for the release of “vulnerable prisoners such as older people and those held for low level or nonviolent offenses.”

Qatar, where expatriates make up the majority of the population, has like other Gulf states seen the virus spread among low-wage foreign workers living in cramped quarters.

FASTFACT

The prison authorities restricted prisoners’ limited access to basic medical care, HRW had quoted detainees as saying, describing the situation as ‘an apparent outbreak.’

Almost 34,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the tiny Gulf country — 1.2 percent of the 2.75 million population — although just 15 people have died.

Masks have been mandatory in public places in Qatar since Sunday in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Violators of the new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000, the world’s toughest penalties for failing to wear a face covering.

Anyone leaving their home will also be required to install a contact tracing app on their phones from Friday.

Topics: Qatar Coronavirus

Related

Update
Middle-East
Human Rights Watch condemns Qatar prison conditions as COVID-19 sweeps through inmates
Middle-East
Wear a mask or face jail in Qatar

Fighting subsides in Yemen’s Abyan province

Fighters loyal to Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) reopen a highway in the southern Abyan province on May 18, 2020, following a three-hour ceasefire deal between pro-government troops and separatist forces. (AFP)
Updated 50 min 16 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Fighting subsides in Yemen’s Abyan province

  • The STC on April 25 declared self-rule in Aden and other southern provinces, vowing to block the government’s return to Aden. Separatists put up fierce resistance, despite coming under heavy attacks from army troops
Updated 50 min 16 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Fighting between government troops and separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces in Yemen’s southern Abyan province subsided as the Saudi-led coalition sponsored a fresh truce, local media and officials said on Tuesday.
Residents in Abyan said that the main road linking Abyan’s Shouqra with the port city of Aden was reopened for several hours on Tuesday to allow stranded travelers to return to their houses as warring forces traded fewer shells.
Last week, Yemeni government forces launched an offensive to drive out separatists from Abyan and Aden.
The STC on April 25 declared self-rule in Aden and other southern provinces, vowing to block the government’s return to Aden. Separatists put up fierce resistance, despite coming under heavy attacks from army troops.

FASTFACT

The STC said that fighting had abated after the Saudi-led coalition invited council leaders for talks with the government in Riyadh to end fighting and put into place the Riyadh Agreement.

On Tuesday, local media and members of the STC said fighting had abated after the Saudi-led coalition invited council leaders for talks with the government in Riyadh to end fighting and put into place the Riyadh Agreement.
A member of the STC, who preferred not to be named, said the council’s leader Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi would be traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks about a new truce to end fighting in Abyan and the STC’s self-rule declaration that obstructed efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus in Aden.
“Yes, president Al-Zubaidi would be traveling to Riyadh in response to an invitation from the coalition,” the STC member told Arab News.
Government officials refused to comment on reports of a truce, but local media said that the Saudi-led coalition was putting pressure on the government and STC to immediately implement the Riyadh Agreement that reduced tensions in Aden last year.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Yemeni army kills Houthis, liberates parts of Sanaa
Middle-East
Yemen's government accuses Houthis of covering up coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

Qatar admits virus hit 12 in prison
Plans finalized for migrant workers’ housing projects in Madinah
Coronavirus creates problems in the pipeline
European resorts mull how to get tourists back
The legacy of Saudi tycoon Saleh Kamel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.