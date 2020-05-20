Qatar offers Turkey relief by tripling FX swap line to $15bn

You are here

The lira touched a historic low earlier this month as investors fretted over a drop in the central bank’s net FX reserves and the country’s relatively high foreign debt obligations. (Reuters)
ISTANBUL: Turkey secured a tripling of its currency-swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion, the central bank said on Wednesday, providing some much-needed foreign funding to reinforce its depleted reserves and help steady the Turkish lira.
Ankara had been urgently seeking access to funds from Doha and elsewhere to head off a potential currency spiral, and analysts say tens of billions of dollars might be needed. A senior Turkish official told Reuters talks are continuing.
Turkey’s central bank said the deal with its Qatari counterpart — which raised the existing FX limit from the equivalent of $5 billion — would support financial stability and trade.
The lira touched a historic low earlier this month as investors fretted over a drop in the central bank’s net FX reserves and the country’s relatively high foreign debt obligations, accelerating Ankara’s overseas funding search.
Reuters reported last week that officials from Turkey’s Treasury and central bank had appealed to counterparts in Qatar and China about expanding existing swap lines, and to the United Kingdom and Japan about possibly establishing them.
Turkey has a roughly $1.7 billion swap facility with Beijing.
“Talks on swaps are continuing and especially some are in a very positive situation. We expect positive results from them soon as well,” the senior Turkish official said before the central bank’s announcement.
The official, who requested anonymity, characterized some of the conversations as ongoing and others as on hold.
The lira has rallied over the last eight trading days on expectations of new funding that would stem earlier selling in the lira that some analysts said risked escalating as in 2018, when Turkey’s currency crisis shook emerging markets.
It was down 0.2% to 6.795 versus the dollar at 0822 GMT on Wednesday.
The Turkish central bank said the amendment of the limit on the 2018 swap agreement with Qatar’s central bank aimed to “facilitate bilateral trade” in local currencies and “support financial stability of the two countries.”
Under the facility, the central bank in Doha would accept Turkish lira in exchange for Qatari riyals.
Turkey has moved on from its preferred source of dollar funding, the US Federal Reserve, which appears unlikely to extend a swap line based on comments from current and former Fed officials.
Tatha Ghose, analyst at Commerzbank, said the lira rallied on speculation about deals with Tokyo and London, but added that swaps are a “secondary story” to prospects of a rebound in Turkish exports now that European economies are re-opening from coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Stronger export numbers would “dispel the lira’s current woes, although many problems will remain in the longer-term,” he wrote in a client note.
Net FX reserves at the central bank have fallen to $26 billion from $40 billion this year, in part due to state bank FX interventions to help stabilize the lira, analysts say. Turkey’s 12-month foreign debt obligations are $168 billion.

JEDDAH: Turkey tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion on the basis of existing currency arrangements in a bid to help steady the Turkish lira on Wednesday.

Turkey has also reportedly been seeking new or expanded swap lines with the US, the UK, China and Japan to forestall a potential currency spiral as the lira reached a record low earlier this month along with a depletion in the Central Bank’s net FX reserves.

However, Turkey has not yet reached an agreement with any of the G20 central banks with which it has been negotiating. Despite Qatar increasing its swap-line limit from $5 billion to $15 billion to enable Turkey to increase its foreign currency reserves, the Turkish economy remains in trouble. 

Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the increase of the swap line from Qatar is unlikely to have a major impact.

“I think Turkey needs additional outside assistance — either G20 swaps or to resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the moment they are just buying time with the move to hike import tariffs,” he told Arab News.

Experts say that Turkey’s relatively high foreign debt obligations pushed it to diversify its overseas search for external funding rather than approaching the IMF. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be keen to avoid having to deal with the IMF, having repeatedly criticized its predecessors for doing so.

Over the past few months, Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves have fallen to under $10 billion. The current free fall in the lira’s value has only added to the country’s financial woes.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president, political risk advisory at London-based Teneo, says that the $10 billion increase in its swap lines with Qatar only buys Turkey a little more time.

“These are the usual tricks that show the officials remain in denial,” he told Arab News. “It shows how reluctant policymakers are to face reality.”

