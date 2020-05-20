You are here

  Three more arrested over killing of UK student Aya Hachem

Three more arrested over killing of UK student Aya Hachem

Law student Aya Hachem, 19, was hit by a bullet fired from a vehicle near her home on Sunday in Blackburn, a town in northern England. (Supplied: Lancashire Police)
Updated 20 May 2020
Arab News

Three more arrested over killing of UK student Aya Hachem

  • Officers investigating Hachem’s death do not believe the Salford University student was the intended target
Updated 20 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Three more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Lebanese-born teenager in the UK.

Law student Aya Hachem, 19, was hit by a bullet fired from a vehicle near her home on Sunday in Blackburn, a town in northern England.

Three men were initially arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and continue to be questioned in relation to the killing.

Lancashire police said on Wednesday they had also arrested two more men on suspicion of murder, as well as another on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers investigating Hachem’s death do not believe the Salford University student was the intended target of the attack.

According to a post-mortem examination, she died as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.

Lancashire Police Det. Supt. Andy Cribbin said: “While we have now arrested a number of people as part of this investigation, our inquiries are very much ongoing and we continue to have a large team of officers and staff working around the clock to find out who was responsible for Aya’s death.

“Our determination to get justice for her family remains undimmed. Our thoughts are very much with Aya’s loved ones and her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would like to thank those who have come forward to assist the investigation so far and I would continue to ask that anyone who has any information, however insignificant they may think it is, to get in touch.

Lancashire Police said the vehicle used in the attack was found abandoned and recovered for forensic examination on Sunday.

“This is an absolutely tragic loss of a young life and we need to find out what happened — you may hold the key to help us do that, so please don’t hesitate to contact us,” Cribbin added.

He repeated a plea for people not to share videos of the incident online out of respect to Aya but to report them to the police. He also asked people not to speculate online about the cause of or motivation for the murder, but contact police if they have any relevant information.

Hachem and her family moved as refugees to the UK from Lebanon when she was a young girl.

Her headteacher when she studied at Blackburn Central high school, Diane Atkinson, told the BBC: “She fled a war-torn zone as a refugee and came to the UK looking for a better life.

“She arrived with very little English and was soon inducted with BCHS, as we call ourselves, the family, and Blackburn. And she was a very intelligent young woman who quickly developed a command of English and worked incredibly hard to become the best person she could be.”

Hachem’s family released a statement expressing their “devastation” at her death, and said they will wait for the police investigation to end before taking her body back to Lebanon.

Topics: UK Aya Hachem

UK extends NHS COVID-19 scheme after emotional plea from Syrian refugee

Updated 17 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

UK extends NHS COVID-19 scheme after emotional plea from Syrian refugee

  • Hassan Akkad said he felt stabbed in the back when he realised his family would not be protected if he died from COVID-19
  • Hours after tearful video, government say all low-paid NHS foreign workers would be covered
Updated 17 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has reversed a decision to exclude low-paid foreign NHS workers from a COVID-19 bereavement scheme after an emotional plea from a Syrian refugee.

Hassan Akkad, who works as a hospital cleaner in London, said he felt “stabbed in the back” after learning his family would be excluded from a scheme that granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK to relatives of NHS staff who died from the disease.

Within hours of his video being published, the home secretary, Priti Patel, reversed the policy, saying the scheme would apply to all foreign NHS staff. 

 

 

Akkad took on the cleaning job at Whipps Cross Hospital in March because he wanted to help during the pandemic and thank the community that made him feel at home. 

In his video, however, he said he felt betrayed and made a tearful appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change the policy. 

“I’ve been really enjoying the clapping that you and your fellow ministers in the government do every week,” the 32-year-old said.

“Today, however, I felt betrayed, stabbed in the back. I felt shocked to find out that you’ve decided, your government decided, to exclude myself and my colleagues who work as cleaners and porters and social care workers, who are all on minimum wage, you’ve decided to exclude us from the bereavement scheme.

“So if I die fighting coronavirus my partner isn’t allowed an indefinite leave to remain. This is your way of saying thank you to us?”

Akkad said he hoped Johnson would listen to his plea because he now saw a “different Boris” to the one who went into hospital intensive care last month after contracting COVID-19.

Announcing the change, Patel said the scheme would be extended to NHS support staff and social care workers.

 

 

“Every death in this crisis is a tragedy, and sadly some NHS support staff and social care workers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of saving the lives of others,” she said.

“When I announced the introduction of the bereavement scheme in April, I said we would continue to work across government to look at ways to offer further support. Today we are extending the scheme to NHS support staff and social care workers.”

The decision to exclude the lower income foreign workers was condemned by labour unions.

More than 170 NHS staff have died during the pandemic, with many of the victims coming from ethnic minorities.

Akkad has lived in London for four years. Footage of this harrowing journey to the UK was part of a documentary series Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, which won BAFTA and International Emmy awards.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 NHS Hassan Akkad

