Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

A Rolls-Royce Trent 500 engine on display at the Dubai Airshow in 2019. The company relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues. (AFP)
Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

  • Aircraft engine-maker adapting to smaller post-pandemic aviation market
LONDON: Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday that it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s best known industrial names, supplies engines for large aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350.

It is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly, meaning that its earnings will be hit by the collapse in air travel that is expected to last for years.

“This is about adjusting our capacity to meet future demand,” Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues, which were around £15 billion in 2019, and the company said that the job cuts would mostly be in its civil aerospace unit.

The job losses, equivalent to shedding 17 percent of its workforce, would help it to make annual cost savings of £1.3 billion ($1.59 billion), and it would also be looking to reduce expenditure elsewhere on plant, property and capital costs.

Rolls-Royce’s headquarters are in Derby, England, and about two-thirds of its civil aerospace jobs are based in the UK, East said, adding that was “probably a good first proxy” of where the jobs were likely to be lost.

Consultations with unions would now get underway, the company said in its statement, with job losses also expected at its central support functions. Rolls-Royce’s defense unit would not need to reduce headcount, it added.

About £700 million of the £1.3 billion cost savings would come from the headcount reduction, Rolls-Royce said, adding that the cash restructuring costs from cutting the jobs would be about £800 million.

Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

Updated 21 May 2020
Arab News

Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

  • Turkey needs additional outside assistance, expert tells Arab News
JEDDAH: Turkey tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion on the basis of existing currency arrangements in a bid to help steady the Turkish lira on Wednesday.

Turkey has also reportedly been seeking new or expanded swap lines with the US, the UK, China and Japan to forestall a potential currency spiral as the lira reached a record low earlier this month along with a depletion in the Central Bank’s net FX reserves.

However, Turkey has not yet reached an agreement with any of the G20 central banks with which it has been negotiating. Despite Qatar increasing its swap-line limit from $5 billion to $15 billion to enable Turkey to increase its foreign currency reserves, the Turkish economy remains in trouble. 

Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the increase of the swap line from Qatar is unlikely to have a major impact.

“I think Turkey needs additional outside assistance — either G20 swaps or to resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the moment they are just buying time with the move to hike import tariffs,” he told Arab News.

Experts say that Turkey’s relatively high foreign debt obligations pushed it to diversify its overseas search for external funding rather than approaching the IMF. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be keen to avoid having to deal with the IMF, having repeatedly criticized its predecessors for doing so.

Over the past few months, Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves have fallen to under $10 billion. The current free fall in the lira’s value has only added to the country’s financial woes.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president, political risk advisory at London-based Teneo, says that the $10 billion increase in its swap lines with Qatar only buys Turkey a little more time.

“These are the usual tricks that show the officials remain in denial,” he told Arab News. “It shows how reluctant policymakers are to face reality.”

