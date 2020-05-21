RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 12 new fatalities and 2,532 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The overall death toll from the coronavirus disease in the Kingdom is now 351.
The ministry also recorded 2,526 new recoveries, raising the total number to 36,040.
Saudi Ministry announces 12 new deaths from coronavirus
https://arab.news/v884q
Saudi Ministry announces 12 new deaths from coronavirus
- The overall death toll from the coronavirus in the Kingdom is now 351
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 12 new fatalities and 2,532 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.