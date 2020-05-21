You are here

US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violations

The Trump administration notified international partners on Thursday that it is pulling out of a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct unarmed, observation flights over each other’s territory. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Eisenhower first proposed that the United States and the former Soviet Union allow aerial reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in July 1955
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration notified international partners on Thursday that it is pulling out of a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct unarmed, observation flights over each other’s territory — overflights set up decades ago to promote trust and avert conflict.

The administration says it wants out of the Open Skies Treaty because Russia is violating the pact, and imagery collected during the flights can be obtained quickly at less cost from U.S. or commercial satellites. Exiting the treaty, however, is expected to strain relations with Moscow and upset European allies and some members of Congress.

President Dwight Eisenhower first proposed that the United States and the former Soviet Union allow aerial reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in July 1955.

At first, Moscow rejected the idea, but President George H.W. Bush revived it in May 1989, and the treaty entered into force in January 2002. Currently, 34 nations have signed it; Kyrgyzstan has signed but not ratified it yet.

 

  • Naval Air Station Corpus Christi said in a post on Facebook that the station remained on lockdown and the scene was not ‘clear’
  • The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to ‘avoid the area entirely’
WASHINGTON: The US Navy said on Thursday an active shooter at its Corpus Christi naval air station in Texas had been “neutralized,” with one security force member injured in the events that unfolded in the early morning hours.
“Naval Security Forces at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning,” said the US Navy Information Office in a statement.
“The shooter has been neutralized. One Security Force member is injured,” it said, without providing details.
The station itself said in a post on Facebook that the station remained on lockdown and the scene was not “clear,” urging personnel not to move around unless cleared to do so.
The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to “avoid the area entirely.”
At the same time, Texas A&M University, located nearby, asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows. The Navy said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route and that state and local law enforcement was on the scene.
Late last year, a Saudi gunman killed three US sailors in an attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, just days after a US sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

