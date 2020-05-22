You are here

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to quarantine banknotes for up to 20 days

Banknotes and coins will undergo a special treatment mechanism to ensure they are safe to use. (Shutterstock)
Ruba Obaid

  • Additional steps will also be taken to further reduce health risks from the virus
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) will quarantine the banknotes and coins it receives from local and international sources as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The authority said currency, along with electronic payment tools, are considered possible ways in which the virus can be passed on. It will therefore isolate notes and coins in sealed units for between 14 and 20 days, with the duration depending on where the cash came from. Additional steps will also be taken to further reduce health risks.

“Banknotes and coins will undergo a special treatment mechanism to ensure they are safe to use,” according to SAMA. “Then they will be sorted by machines automatically in accordance with the authority’s stringent quality standards, with dirty or unfit notes destroyed immediately.”

The treated notes and coins will be stored in the authority’s treasury and delivered to banks upon request, allowing them to be held in isolation for a longer period.

Economist and financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz said that these precautionary measures will not affect cash flow in local money markets. “The monetary authority, with its decades of experience, acts in accordance with its very precise calculations,” he said. “There is a careful balance between the isolation period for the banknotes, the amount of isolated cash and the amount the local monetary system and markets need, also taking into consideration the cash availability in its treasury.”

Hafiz added that the decision to quarantine currency is not unusual.

“Isolation procedures frequently take place during similar health crises,” he said. “Ensuring the safety of banknotes and following a treatment mechanism is a norm at the monetary authority and various banks.”

SAMA said it will continue to track the effects of the pandemic on all economic sectors, including banking and finance. It also offered an assurance that it will continue to provide all necessary support to help maintain the integrity and stability of the financial sector.

The authority has implemented a range of precautionary measures to counter the effects of the coronavirus crisis on the economy, including new policies and an expansion of its supervisory role.

It has called on banks to help individual and business clients cope with the effects of the pandemic through the provision of financing opportunities, reduced service costs and exemption from certain fees, among other measures. The authority also highlighted the need for support from financial institutions to help the private sector mitigate the effects of reduced cash flows during the outbreak.

Basem Alsallom, assistant president at KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation

Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News

Basem Alsallom, assistant president at KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation

Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News

Basem Alsallom is the assistant president of marketing and corporate communications at the General Authority of Civil Aviation as well as CEO and managing director of Sure Global Tech, a technology solutions provider.

Alsallom graduated from Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University in Riyadh in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, and received an MA in information technology consultancy from the University of Kent in the UK in 2009. Nine years later he gained an EMBA – PLD from Harvard Business School.

Alsallom started work in sales and marketing at the Advanced Electronics Co. in 2007. A year later, he became the IT project manager for the Education Ministry’s cultural mission in Kuala Lumpur.

In 2010, Alsallom joined The Centennial Fund as a partner and business development manager before moving to the NUMU, part of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, as managing director a year later.

He quickly moved on to Mobily, where he worked as the executive manager of the digital marketing communications department until 2015, when he transferred to GACA, where he was appointed assistant president for marketing and corporate communications. In July 2017, he moved to the General Investment Authority (SAGIA).  

Alsallom is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and an executive committee member of the national committee for ICT at the Council of Saudi Chambers. He is also a board member of the Malath Insurance company and Ben Yaala Exchange Co.

Alsallom’s Twitter handle is @BasemAlsallom.

