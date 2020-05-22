You are here

  China to enact first civil code as investment slows

China to enact first civil code as investment slows

Chinese commuters walk to work wearing face masks in Beijing. (AP)
Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s parliament is poised to put in place its first civil code, a wide-ranging legislative package that includes strengthening protection of property rights in a Communist Party-ruled country, whose embrace of private ownership has long been awkward.

The civil code, in the works since 2014, will become law at a time when China needs its often-embattled private sector to step up investment to help revive a virus-battered economy, and will be a centerpiece of the annual parliamentary session that begins on Friday after a more-than two month delay.

However, the civil code is largely an amalgamation of existing laws, meaning its impact may be limited, some analysts said. And enforcement is uncertain, as courts are not independent and ultimately answer to the party, although legal reforms in recent years have aimed to give judges more independence and rein in local officials’ influence over courts.

The civil code, which among other provisions protects personal information and makes it easier to divorce or sue for sexual harassment, is expected to spell out the clearest boundary yet between government and markets since the 1949 founding of the People’s Republic of China.

It is a cornerstone of President Xi Jinping’s push to reform the country’s legal system by 2020, even as China has tightened controls on civil society and expanded party control under his leadership.

The legislation — on paper at least — reduces the scope for bureaucratic meddling and abuse that have often bedevilled private firms and property owners in a country where business owners were not allowed to join the Communist Party until 2001 and are still treated with suspicion by some party officials.

“It gives more complete protection to the rights of the individual,” said Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at the City University of Hong Kong.

“The bigger context is, is this a country that adheres to the rule of law? Is the government really executing the law?“

Implementation of the code, which incorporates existing laws including those covering property, contracts and torts, reflects long-running concerns among business owners over protection of personal and property rights.

“All private firms have their ‘original sin,’” Xu Bin, a steel trader in Henan province, told Reuters in March, referring to the sometimes dubious actions taken by entrepreneurs in the early days of China’s reform and opening.

FASTFACT

A 2017 survey on the climate for private sector firms found companies in China rated “legal fairness” 4 out of 10.

Some worry those “sins” can still be used against them.

A 2017 survey on the climate for private sector firms by Unirule Institute of Economics, a now-defunct liberal Beijing-based think tank, found companies rated “legal fairness” 4 out of 10.

“Without legal protection, private businessmen don’t feel safe. Our survey showed that they think there is a 22.5 percent chance of danger to themselves and a 26.8 percent chance that their assets are at risk,” Sheng Hong, an independent scholar who was previously Unirule’s executive director, told Reuters.

However, the civil code will not protect entrepreneurs in criminal cases.

“Since the Civil Code only covers civil disputes, it does not help protect property rights against seizure of assets by the state, a most important concern among entrepreneurs,” said Xin Sun, a lecturer in Chinese and East Asian business at King’s College London.

Private sector investment in China has slowed sharply, to the worry of officials, from more than 20 percent growth when Xi assumed power to single digits in recent years. It fell 13 percent during the coronavirus-battered first four month of this year, compared with a 7 percent decline for state companies.

In an April meeting chaired by Xi, the Communist Party’s decision-making Politburo said the government would support the private economy and development of small and medium-sized firms, which remain excluded from several industries and have difficulties securing bank credit.

“The civil code could restore confidence of private business owners and to help prop up economic growth,” said Hu Xingdou, a retired economics professor with Beijing Institute of Technology.

Sun, of King’s College, isn’t so sure, saying the civil code brings little added protection for rights and property, and is more symbol than substance.

“China does have a comprehensive system of high-quality written laws but a lot of concerns arise from their enforcement rather than the laws themselves,” he said.

India central bank slashes rates, warns of contraction

Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
AFP

India central bank slashes rates, warns of contraction

  • ‘The impact of coronavirus is turning out to be more than expected’
  • ‘GDP growth is estimated to remain in negative territory in 2021’
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
AFP
MUMBAI: India’s central bank slashed interest rates on Friday in an effort to contain the economic fallout of the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown and warned the economy could contract this year.
Even before almost all activity shut down in late March, Asia’s third-largest economy was struggling to gain traction with sluggish growth, record unemployment and banks reluctant to lend.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, by 40 basis points to 4.0 percent, the second cut this year.
“The impact of coronavirus is turning out to be more than expected. GDP growth is estimated to remain in negative territory in 2021,” bank governor Shaktikanta Das told an online news conference.
“RBI will continue to be vigilant and will take whatever measures are needed to be taken due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Das added.
The RBI also lowered the reverse repo rate, the rate at which it borrows from commercial banks, by 40 basis points.
The bank had cut the repo rate by 75 basis points in March as fears grew over the spread of the virus in the country of 1.3 billion people.
Recent data have also set alarm bells ringing.
Last month the purchasing managers index (PMI) of activity in the services sector suffered its sharpest contraction since it began in 2005, while inflation soared to 8.6 percent.
Das said the global economy was headed toward a recession because of coronavirus-induced disruptions to supply chains.
India witnessed its steepest decline in trade in April, he added, with exports and imports both slumping around 60 percent.
Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) stimulus package — 10 percent of the country’s GDP — to boost the battered economy.
Virus infections in India surged past 110,000 this week, with Mumbai — the worst-hit city — accounting for more than a fifth of the cases. Friday.

