You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon charges banker, money changers in currency crisis probe

Lebanon charges banker, money changers in currency crisis probe

the local currency has plummeted from 1,507 to more than 4,000 pounds to the dollar. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgdhj

Updated 22 May 2020
AFP

Lebanon charges banker, money changers in currency crisis probe

  • Nine people in total faced the same charges
Updated 22 May 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese prosecutor charged a bank manager and money changers with manipulating the exchange rate and money laundering on Thursday in an currency crisis probe, official sources said.

Lebanon is in the midst of its worst economic crunch in decades, compounded by a coronavirus lockdown.

Banks have gradually stopped all dollar withdrawals in recent months, and the local currency has plummeted from 1,507 to more than 4,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market.

“Financial prosecutor Ali Ibrahim charged the deputy head of the money changers’ union Elie S., as well as a number of senior money changers ... and a bank employee, with the crimes of violating the money changing law and money laundering,” among other charges, the National News Agency said.

Their cases have been referred to an investigative judge, it said.

Judicial sources told AFP nine people in total faced the same charges, also including “manipulating the exchange rate.”

Lebanon has detained dozens of foreign exchange office employees recently over the fast depreciating pound, including the head of the money changers’ union Mahmoud Mrad at the start of the month.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

World
Flights to resume between France and Lebanon… but who will fly?
Middle-East
Lebanon at risk of major food crisis, PM warns

India central bank slashes rates, warns of contraction

Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
AFP

India central bank slashes rates, warns of contraction

  • ‘The impact of coronavirus is turning out to be more than expected’
  • ‘GDP growth is estimated to remain in negative territory in 2021’
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
AFP

MUMBAI: India’s central bank slashed interest rates on Friday in an effort to contain the economic fallout of the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown and warned the economy could contract this year.
Even before almost all activity shut down in late March, Asia’s third-largest economy was struggling to gain traction with sluggish growth, record unemployment and banks reluctant to lend.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, by 40 basis points to 4.0 percent, the second cut this year.
“The impact of coronavirus is turning out to be more than expected. GDP growth is estimated to remain in negative territory in 2021,” bank governor Shaktikanta Das told an online news conference.
“RBI will continue to be vigilant and will take whatever measures are needed to be taken due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Das added.
The RBI also lowered the reverse repo rate, the rate at which it borrows from commercial banks, by 40 basis points.
The bank had cut the repo rate by 75 basis points in March as fears grew over the spread of the virus in the country of 1.3 billion people.
Recent data have also set alarm bells ringing.
Last month the purchasing managers index (PMI) of activity in the services sector suffered its sharpest contraction since it began in 2005, while inflation soared to 8.6 percent.
Das said the global economy was headed toward a recession because of coronavirus-induced disruptions to supply chains.
India witnessed its steepest decline in trade in April, he added, with exports and imports both slumping around 60 percent.
Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) stimulus package — 10 percent of the country’s GDP — to boost the battered economy.
Virus infections in India surged past 110,000 this week, with Mumbai — the worst-hit city — accounting for more than a fifth of the cases. Friday.

Topics: economy India Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
COVID-19 cases rise in India as migrant workers return home from cities
Business & Economy
India domestic air travel to resume May 25 after virus shutdown

Latest updates

As nature intended: Shiffa Beauty’s herbal healing
Bahrain deploys multilingual drone to raise awareness on traffic safety
India central bank slashes rates, warns of contraction
Myanmar editor jailed for 2 years over coronavirus error
Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.