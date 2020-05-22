What We Are Reading Today: The Closet by Danielle Bobker

Long before it was a hidden storage space or a metaphor for queer and trans shame, the closet was one of the most charged settings in English architecture. This private room provided seclusion for reading, writing, praying, dressing, and collecting — and for talking in select company.
In their closets, kings and duchesses shared secrets with favorites, midwives and apothecaries dispensed remedies, and newly wealthy men and women expanded their social networks.
In The Closet, Danielle Bobker presents a literary and cultural history of these sites of extrafamilial intimacy, revealing how, as they proliferated both in buildings and in books, closets also became powerful symbols of the unstable virtual intimacy of the first mass medium of print.
Focused on the connections between status-conscious — and often awkward — interpersonal dynamics and an increasingly inclusive social and media landscape, The Closet examines dozens of historical and fictional encounters taking place in the various iterations of this room: Courtly closets, bathing closets, prayer closets, privies, and the “moving closet” of the coach, among many others.
In the process, the book conjures the intimate lives of well-known figures such as Samuel Pepys and Laurence Sterne, as well as less familiar ones such as Miss Hobart, a maid of honor at the Restoration Court, and Lady Anne Acheson, Swift’s patroness.
Turning finally to queer theory, The Closet discovers uncanny echoes of the eighteenth-century language of the closet in 21st-century coming-out narratives.
Featuring more than thirty illustrations, The Closet offers a richly detailed and compelling account of an 18th-century setting and symbol of intimacy that continues to resonate today.
As nature intended: Shiffa Beauty’s herbal healing
Lamees Hamdan on the secrets behind her beauty brand’s success
Updated 13 min 31 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL
DUBAI: As more and more consumers seek beauty products based on natural ingredients, Emirati brand Shiffa Beauty, founded by Dr. Lamees Hamdan, has been growing in popularity around the region.
It’s a journey that started almost 20 years ago, when Hamdan was pregnant with her first child. “The pregnancy was my lightbulb moment,” she told Arab News. “That is when I started caring about what we are consuming and putting on our skins — how that could affect my unborn baby and how it affects my body. So I decided to take my knowledge of medicine and dermatology and create safer, natural, organic products for the skin that were as effective as — or even better than — their chemical counterparts.”
Her first product — a healing balm designed to help pregnant women with stretchmarks, which has received an endorsement from Kim Kardashian West — remains her bestseller. It’s billed as helpful for a variety of skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis and rosacea.
Shiffa (which means ‘healing’ in Arabic) is inspired by Arabic traditions and even ancient ayurvedic practices. The use of hibiscus, jasmine, frankincense and honey (in the Aromatic Facial Cleanser and Rose Bliss balm) are all part of long-established Arabic herbal rituals. Right now, Hamdan is studying integrative medicine. “I believe that herbals, when properly understood and prescribed, can give amazing results for various diseases with fewer side effects than conventional therapies,” she said. “I think — 10 years from now — all doctors will be schooled in herbs and lifestyle changes as a first-line treatment for disorders.”
Hamdan recently launched “Amuse” — a natural filler with a two-way patch of micro-dissolvable needles. It is a multipurpose treatment for wrinkles that Hamdan claims increases elasticity and lifts the smile-line area.
It might come as something as a surprise that a woman who pushes “all-natural” traeatments isn’t against injectables. But, Hamdan explained, “Some people don’t like fillers, and that’s OK, others do like getting a little help and that’s OK too. What’s not OK is getting too much done, where you end up looking abnormal. Too many people have gone down this route. I see bad lip jobs, for example — stay with your smaller lips, is my advice. Sorry, but someone has to call out these bad procedures. It’s my job to make sure my customers look better and younger.”
The first overseas market for Shiffa was Japan — a country known for being ahead of curve. “You need to really understand the foreign market you want to launch in, and whether there are enough people interested in what you have to offer. Everyone thinks the US or UK are the next steps, but for Shiffa, it was Japan,” Hamdan said. After a successful stint in Japan, Hamdan looked to America next, and Shiffa has been featured by the likes of Vogue and W Magazine. “I believe people in the States were looking for a natural brand that had a scientist (or doctor) behind it,” she said. Hamdan launched her supplements line, DLMD, in America last year and said she will bring it to this region shortly.
She’s been busy in the region too: Her boutique at Dubai’s Waldorf Astoria, Shiffa Curated, opened last year, and stocks a wide range of products Hamdan has discovered on her travels (and, of course, all the Shiffa beauty products). “The boutique is a flagship for the Shiffa brand. And I wanted it to have not only my skincare products, but everything else that I love from here and different parts of the world,” she said.