LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic hits major economies as infection cases rise further

A personnel waits to check the temperature of workers at the car park of a commercial complex in Beijing on April 22, 2020. (AFP)
DUBAI: Amid the coronavirus pandemic’s withering effect on economies including of behemoths such as China and Germany, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is calling anew for peace in conflict areas to address the virus particularly in countries where weak health care systems can be overwhelmed.

May 22, 2020, Friday (All times in GMT)

09:30 – Oman reported 424 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s caseload to 6,794.

08:54 – Oman confirmed the death of a 70-year old citizen due to coronavirus, increasing the country’s death toll to 32.

08:30The Philippines recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks

07:36Russia reported 150 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, taking the country’s official nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,249.

07:33 – A Myanmar news editor has been jailed for two years after his agency reported a coronavirus death that turned out to be false, his lawyer said.

07:20India’s central bank slashed interest rates on Friday in an effort to contain the economic fallout of the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown and warned the economy could contract this year.

06:56Britain is to introduce 14 days quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed on Friday and said ministers would give further details later.

06:25India registered some 6,000 new cases of the coronavirus, the country’s biggest jump in 24 hours.

05:42 – The United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres is again urging all parties to conflicts to respond to his call for a global cease-fire to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to the more than 20,000 civilians killed or injured in attacks in 10 countries last year and millions more forced from their homes.

05:21 – China dropped its annual growth target for the first time and pledged more government spending as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the world’s second-biggest economy, setting a somber tone to this year’s meeting of parliament.




Above, custpmers wearing protective face masks look at smartphones on display at Huawei flagship store in Shenzhen, China on May 19, 2020. (AFP)

05:11Tax revenues of the German government and the 16 federal states declined by 23.5 percent in April from a year earlier to around $43 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry’s monthly report showed.

04:51Thailand reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

04:19Jordan’s public sector employees are in for a shorter working period from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

04:08 – The UAE recorded 894 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting additional 43,000 tests, raising the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 26,898.

04:06Australia’s most populous state said restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes, restaurants and pubs to have up to 50 seated patrons as efforts to revive the stalled economy pick up pace.

Egypt accepts Ethiopia-Sudan proposal to renegotiate dam dispute

Updated 17 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Egypt accepts Ethiopia-Sudan proposal to renegotiate dam dispute

  • Egypt and Sudan fear the reservoir – which has a capacity of 74 billion cubic meters – will trap their essential water supplies
Updated 17 min 41 sec ago
AFP
CAIRO: Egypt said Thursday it is willing to resume negotiations with Sudan and Ethiopia over the filling of a controversial mega-dam that has been a source of tension between all three Nile basin countries.
“Egypt is always ready to enter into negotiations and participate in upcoming meetings... to reach a fair, balanced and comprehensive agreement,” the foreign ministry said in a statement late Thursday.
The ministry said the agreement would have to take into account “Egypt’s water interests as well as those of Ethiopia and Sudan.”
Cairo’s thawing stance comes after Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok held a virtual meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed earlier Thursday to hammer out a deal.
The online meeting comes after Addis Ababa said it would not delay filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which it began constructing in 2011.
In April, Ahmed proposed proceeding with the “first stage filling” that would collect 18.4 billion cubic meters of water in the dam’s reservoir over two years.
But both Egypt and Sudan fear the reservoir — which has a capacity of 74 billion cubic meters — will trap their essential water supplies.
Hamdok and Abiy’s talks were the first after a diplomatic spat that broke out between Egypt and Ethiopia reached the UN Security Council.
Filling and operating the dam “would jeopardize the water security, food security, and indeed, the very existence of over 100 million Egyptians, who are entirely dependent on the Nile River for their livelihood,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a letter to the UN Security Council dated May 1.
In a response dated May 14, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew accused Egypt of being obstructionist.
“Ethiopia does not have a legal obligation to seek the approval of Egypt to fill the dam,” Gedu said.
Egypt wants Ethiopia to endorse a draft agreement emerging from the talks earlier this year facilitated by the US Treasury Department, which stepped in after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi put in a request to his ally US President Donald Trump.
But Ethiopia skipped the most recent round of those talks and denies any deal was agreed upon.
Cairo’s heavily worded letter to the Security Council raised the specter of the possibility of armed conflict stemming from the dam deadlock.

