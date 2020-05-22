You are here

India, UAE and UK among most searched Eid destinations in Saudi Arabia

People go for a morning walk at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi on May 21, 2020. (AFP)
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • In Saudi Arabia, the top searched Eid destinations were Great Britain, the UAE, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Philippines, the US and Turkey
  • Through its maps and street view, Google has allowed users to virtually immerse themselves within their top searched destinations, and visit their attractions and touristic sites, all from the comfort of their homes
LONDON: Despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has restricted and halted most of the world’s Eid travel plans, citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia have taken advantage of Google Map’s street view in order to quell the growing need for online exploration and virtual tourism.

In Saudi Arabia, the top searched Eid destinations were Great Britain, the UAE, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Philippines, the US and Turkey.

“Since this Eid, a time when people would often travel for fun or to see family, is different for people around the world including Saudi Arabia, we’re glad that Google Street View can help Saudis and others to continue exploring some of their favourite destinations,” William Zaki, Middle East & North Africa Imagery Operations Manager at Google, told Arab News.

Through its maps and street view, Google has allowed users to virtually immerse themselves within their top searched destinations, and visit their attractions and touristic sites, all from the comfort of their homes.

“Over the past sixty days, we’ve seen Google Search interest spike more than 700% for virtual tours globally. With Google Street View, people are able to roam streets virtually, look inside museums and even walk around some historic sites across the world,” Zaki said.

“Google Street View was initially built to help improve Google Maps and has become a fundamental part of our mapmaking. However people have grown to love using the imagery to virtually immerse themselves in new and different locations.” 

Myanmar editor jailed for 2 years over coronavirus error

Myanmar editor jailed for 2 years over coronavirus error

  • The country has only 199 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seen six deaths
YANGON: A Myanmar news editor has been jailed for two years after his agency reported a coronavirus death that turned out to be false, his lawyer said Friday.
The country has only 199 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seen six deaths, although the low numbers tested mean experts fear the true figures are far higher.
Chief editor Zaw Ye Htet was arrested May 13, the same day his online news agency Dae Pyaw published an erroneous article alleging there had been a death due to the COVID-19 in eastern Karen state.
On May 20, just one week later, he faced trial, an unusually swift process in a country where suspects often languish for months behind bars before being convicted.
“He was sentenced under section 505(b) to two years in jail,” by the court in Karen state, his lawyer Myint Thuzar Maw said Friday.
The notorious Section 505(b) is a vaguely-worded law, often thrown at journalists and activists for making any statement that cause fear or alarm.
“We’ll appeal this unfair decision,” Zaw Ye Htet’s wife Phyu Win said by phone.
It is not clear why the trial took place so quickly.
Karen state borders Thailand and saw more than 16,000 returning Myanmar migrant workers early April after the pandemic caused huge job losses in Thailand and borders started to close.
The state has so far only reported two cases of coronavirus and no deaths.
The government has warned people will be prosecuted for spreading misinformation about the pandemic, but this is the first known case.
It is also drafting new legislation on the control of communicable diseases that would make it even easier to criminalize reporters deemed to be causing public panic.
Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson branded the move a “recipe for disaster” and warned against denying people the information they need.
Under international law, restrictions to freedom of speech must be carefully spelt out, he added.

