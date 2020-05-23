You are here

What We Are Reading Today: This Is All I Got

Updated 23 May 2020
Author: Lauren Sandler

This Is All I Got is a riveting account of a year in the life of a young, homeless single mother, her quest to find stability and shelter in New York City — and the journalist who got too close while telling her story.
It is a dramatic story of survival and powerful indictment of a broken system, but it is also a revealing and candid depiction of the relationship between an embedded reporter and her subject and the tricky boundaries to navigate when it’s impossible to remain a dispassionate observer.
In this book, Lauren Sandler “uses immersive journalism, chronicling a year in the life of Camila, a 22-year old, homeless, single mother, as she navigates the labyrinth of finding housing stability and shelter in the richest city on earth,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Sandler’s storytelling skills “are exceptional. She slips in substantive information on the structural and systemic causes of homelessness. Among other things, we learn that most people in poverty are women, particularly single women of color with children,” said the review.

