What We Are Eating Today: Dokkan Joze w Loze

Updated 23 May 2020
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Dokkan Joze w Loze

Updated 23 May 2020
Nada Hameed

Dokkan Joze w Loze is a Saudi brand of caramelized nuts that offers a range of fresh and delicious selections presented and served in a simple yet classy way by Wedd Fayez, a passionate young business owner who was encouraged by her family to start the project in 2018.
Dokkan Joze w Loze offers two main caramelized nuts: Pecan and almonds. Fayez said she uses high-quality raw American pecans and almonds.
The loud crunch that the pecans make in your mouth is really satisfying, as is their caramelization with cinnamon or cardamom. The caramelized nuts with cardamom add a Saudi twist to the famous American sweet snack.
Dokkan Joze w Loze also offers Sokkari dates filled with pecan praline — a smooth mixture of ground sweetened nuts. The pecans caramelized with cinnamon are served in beautifully ornamented
colored bowls, jars and boxes, and are suitable for Ramadan gifts and Eid treats.
For the health-conscious, Dokkan Joze w Loze offers two sugar- and salt-free flavors of sweetened and rosemary almonds.
It also offers customized pecan cake, and a Hijazi traditional mix for the famous Islamic hot drink called Talbinah, made mainly of organic healthy ingredients such as honey, milk, barley flour and ground almond.
To learn more about the brand, visit the Instagram account
@dokkanjozewloze. Its products are available at the Crate store.

Topics: restaurants Food EID HOLIDAYS Ramadan

Saudi restaurants bring Eid to doorsteps during virus lockdown

Updated 23 May 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi restaurants bring Eid to doorsteps during virus lockdown

  • Measures remain in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease
Updated 23 May 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Savvy Saudi restaurants have turned to social media to help deliver Eid breakfasts to doorsteps during the nationwide festival lockdown period.

A mouthwatering mix of traditional and Westernized sweet and savory delights are being offered for home delivery while measures remain in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Eateries in the Kingdom have been taking to online platforms and messaging apps to promote a range of exclusive food baskets for Muslim celebrations to mark the end of the month of fasting.
Brioche Gourmet Eatery, in Jeddah, was offering a SR300 ($80) basket including its signature focaccia bread, used to dip into dibyaza, red mist, mixed olives, homemade pickles, and strawberry jam.
Another of the city’s food outlets, Maison de Zaid, was promoting a SR420 basket which includes grilled halloumi cheese, two types of jam, beet hummus, its signature foul (baked beans), 10 different breads, granola, and grilled vegetables.

HIGHLIGHT

A mouthwatering mix of traditional and Westernized sweet and savory delights are being offered for home delivery while measures remain in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. Eateries in the Kingdom have been taking to online platforms and messaging apps to promote a range of exclusive food baskets for Muslim celebrations to mark the end of the month of fasting. Supplied

Those with a sweet tooth can dip into Sanabel Al-Salam’s extensive Eid menu. The dessert brand is offering a 25 percent discount on everything in its store, including Belgian chocolates on fancy platters, and Eastern delight trays containing baklava, balah al-sham, and basbousa.  Home-based Villa Jasmine was offering a cheese platter and breadbasket, plus an Eid tray combining cinnamon pecan, in collaboration with pistachio chocolates from Lu Choco, and ghuraiba cookies from Zozo’s kitchen. Orders can be placed via the Instagram page @villajasminejeddah.
Meanwhile, Jihand Gallery (@jihand_gallery) was providing intricate baskets with jars of flavored and pickled cheese, and a variety of breadsticks and shaborah (rusk).
The business’ owner, Jihan Helmy, told Arab News that she started with local dishes that were served during Ramadan, such as sambosa, farmoza and mantu, along with soups.
“During Ramadan, an idea came to me to provide simpler iftar solutions, and that’s when the idea for the baskets came about,”
said Helmy.
Her baskets include a varied assortment of cheeses. “The baskets are nice to be given to family members during Eid visits, but in the current situation we are offering home delivery, so that Eid traditions can continue.”
Sugar Works (@sugarworks.ksa) has designed an Eid-themed cake, with vanilla frosting and candy toppings, along with candy baskets for children.  

 

Topics: EID HOLIDAYS Ramadan Coronavirus

