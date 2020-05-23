Dokkan Joze w Loze is a Saudi brand of caramelized nuts that offers a range of fresh and delicious selections presented and served in a simple yet classy way by Wedd Fayez, a passionate young business owner who was encouraged by her family to start the project in 2018.
Dokkan Joze w Loze offers two main caramelized nuts: Pecan and almonds. Fayez said she uses high-quality raw American pecans and almonds.
The loud crunch that the pecans make in your mouth is really satisfying, as is their caramelization with cinnamon or cardamom. The caramelized nuts with cardamom add a Saudi twist to the famous American sweet snack.
Dokkan Joze w Loze also offers Sokkari dates filled with pecan praline — a smooth mixture of ground sweetened nuts. The pecans caramelized with cinnamon are served in beautifully ornamented
colored bowls, jars and boxes, and are suitable for Ramadan gifts and Eid treats.
For the health-conscious, Dokkan Joze w Loze offers two sugar- and salt-free flavors of sweetened and rosemary almonds.
It also offers customized pecan cake, and a Hijazi traditional mix for the famous Islamic hot drink called Talbinah, made mainly of organic healthy ingredients such as honey, milk, barley flour and ground almond.
To learn more about the brand, visit the Instagram account
@dokkanjozewloze. Its products are available at the Crate store.
What We Are Eating Today: Dokkan Joze w Loze
https://arab.news/4x89x
What We Are Eating Today: Dokkan Joze w Loze
Dokkan Joze w Loze is a Saudi brand of caramelized nuts that offers a range of fresh and delicious selections presented and served in a simple yet classy way by Wedd Fayez, a passionate young business owner who was encouraged by her family to start the project in 2018.