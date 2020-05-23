Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

You are here

People at a drive-in cinema Photograph. (Reuters)
Reuters

Reuters

CANNES: The Riviera resort of Cannes should have been playing host to the world’s biggest names in film. Instead, with its annual film festival postponed and the red carpet rolled up, locals made do with a drive-in cinema in a beachfront car park.

As dusk fell, the audience settled down in their convertible sports cars and family run-arounds, popcorn on the dashboard and children hanging out the windows, to watch Steven Spielberg’s 1980s Classic ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’.

With cinemas, theatres and restaurants still closed as France cautiously unwinds its coronavirus lockdown, people were content to watch a movie outdoors on a balmy evening on the Mediterranean coast.

“You’ve got to make the most of the moment. It makes up for things a bit,” said one woman. She had driven to the Palm Beach with her grown-up son, who sat next to her wearing a face mask.

The 51 vehicles allowed to the screening were parked in every other space and staff wearing face-shields scanned barcodes on tickets.

The Cannes Film Festival was originally scheduled to take place from May 12-23. Beyond the star-studded screenings, production and distribution firms head to the Cote d’Azur to complete deals.

Topics: Cannes

Reuters

  • Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively
Reuters

BOSTON: “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will appear by video on Friday to plead guilty to participating in a vast US college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements that are subject to approval by a federal judge in Boston.

They are expected to appear before the judge during a hearing conducted through the Zoom video-conferencing platform due to restrictions on in-court proceedings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and to pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000, respectively.

They are among 53 people charged with participating in a scheme where wealthy parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children’s admission to top schools.

The consultant, William “Rick” Singer, pleaded guilty last year to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of parents' children to schools as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors allege Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, agreed with Singer to pay $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, admitted to USC as fake crew team recruits.

The couple had been scheduled to face trial in October alongside several other parents.

By Friday, 24 of the 36 parents charged will have pleaded guilty, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence.

Topics: Lori Loughlin

