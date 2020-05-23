You are here

  • Home
  • UK set to scale back Huawei role in 5G network: report

UK set to scale back Huawei role in 5G network: report

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been at the forefront of US-China trade tensions. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b699t

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

UK set to scale back Huawei role in 5G network: report

  • The coronavirus pandemic has amplified scepticism over the role of the Chinese company in British infrastructure
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain will reduce Chinese tech giant Huawei’s controversial involvement in its 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Telegraph reported Saturday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light to Huawei’s participation in January, despite widespread domestic opposition and pressure from the United States.
But he has now instructed officials to draft plans that would see China’s involvement in Britain’s infrastructure end by 2023, according to the report.
Washington has pushed hard for countries to bar Huawei from building their next generation 5G mobile networks, claiming its equipment can be used to spy for Beijing.
Johnson is due to meet US President Donald Trump next month for the G7 summit, with Britain hoping to scale up talks over a bilateral trade deal.
MPs in Johnson’s own party have led the charge against Huawei’s involvement, a movement that has gathered pace following China’s actions during the coronavirus crisis.
“He has taken a great many soundings from his own MPs on this issue and shares their serious concerns. The deal was struck before the pandemic hit but coronavirus has changed everything,” an unnamed source told the paper.
Downing Street said they would not comment on the latest report.
 

Topics: Huawei 5G UK China

Related

Business & Economy
US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei
Business & Economy
Huawei revenue growth slows sharply in coronavirus-afflicted first

Boris Johnson resists calls to sack adviser for coronavirus lockdown breach

Updated 23 May 2020
Reuters

Boris Johnson resists calls to sack adviser for coronavirus lockdown breach

  • Dominic Cummings masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the EU during the Brexit referendum
Updated 23 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls on Saturday from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he traveled 400 kilometers while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms so that their son could be looked after by his family.
Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union during the Brexit referendum, traveled to Durham in northern England in late March, when a strict lockdown was already in place.
Johnson’s office said his adviser made the journey to ensure his young son could be properly cared for as his wife was ill with COVID-19 and there was a “high likelihood” that Cummings would himself become unwell.
“His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed,” a Downing Street spokesman said.
“His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines,” the spokesman said. “Mr. Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally.”
One of Johnson’s most senior ministers, Michael Gove, said of the situation: “Caring for your wife and child is not a crime.”
But opposition parties called for Johnson to sack Cummings.
“Dominic Cummings should have done the right thing, he should have resigned but now that he hasn’t, Boris Johnson must show leadership and he must remove him from office immediately,” the Scottish National Party’s parliamentary leader, Ian Blackford, said.
The Labour Party said there should not be one rule for politicians and another rule for the British people. The Liberal Democrats said that if Cummings broke the guidelines, he should resign.
British guidelines say people should stay at home and refrain from visiting family members unless they need essential items such as food or medication.
Other prominent figures have resigned after having broken lockdown rules.
Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson quit as a member of the UK government’s scientific advisory group after was visited at home by his girlfriend. Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, also stepped down after she was caught making two trips to her second home.

Topics: UK Coronavirus Boris Johnson

Related

Science & Technology
UK’s COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000
World
Britain is past coronavirus peak, says PM Johnson

Latest updates

UK set to scale back Huawei role in 5G network: report
Review: ‘The Goldfinch’ lacks polish
Gaza reports 1st virus-related death amid fears of outbreak
Migrant workers protest in Qatar over unpaid wages
Detained Qatari Sheikh’s wife: Judiciary exonerated my husband while authorities imprisoned him

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.