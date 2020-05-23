You are here

Opinion

Dr Azeem Ibrahim

Is one massacre not enough for the Rohingya?

Myanmar dossier will be ‘milestone’ in Rohingya genocide case, says report

Myanmar’s military in August 2017 launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 23 May 2020
  • Myanmar's military launched brutal campaign in Rakhine state  
LONDON: A coalition of leading scholars, practitioners and experts have released a report outlining their response to a dossier on the treatment of Rohingya Muslims expected to be filed by Myanmar to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Saturday.

The report, titled “No Place for Optimism: Anticipating Myanmar’s First Report to the International Court of Justice,” is authored by the Center for Global Policy’s Rohingya Legal Forum (RLF) and contains a foreword by US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes (1997-2001) Prof. David Scheffer.

Scheffer says in the report foreword: “Myanmar’s anticipated report will provide an important milestone in helping the ICJ determine whether genocidal acts have been prevented and evidence of alleged acts of genocide preserved … or whether the government’s report reveals an intention by political and military officials to continue business as usual while claiming it falls outside the ambit of genocide.”

Gambia brought the ICJ case against Myanmar in 2019, when they argued that Myanmar had not fulfilled its obligations as a member country of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crimes of Genocide, which places an obligation on member states to prevent and punish genocide.

Myanmar has said it will submit its report, due on Saturday, outlining its claims of compliance with ICJ orders to protect members of its Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority.

Myanmar’s military in August 2017 launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign forced about 740,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh and led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Authorities in Myanmar have argued the actions of its military against the minority did not constitute genocide, but initial court findings highlighted a need for more information to conclusively confirm that assertion.

The most significant measure taken by Myanmar's government since the court order appears to have been an April 8 presidential directive that all “military or other security forces, or civil services and local people under its control or direction do not commit (genocidal) acts.”

Meanwhile the Rohingya continue to be displaced, living in substandard conditions in one of the most densely populated regions in the world.

The RLF report states that Myanmar will respond within the designated timeframe set out, but will attempt to build a narrative of “war crimes” and move it away from accusations of “genocide.”

It also presents information on what Myanmar has done since 2019, data related to ongoing atrocities, and a discussion on why Myanmar’s response is likely to be insufficient in meeting the requirements of the ICJ.

Prof. John Packer, of the University of Ottawa and Neuberger-Jesin Professor of International Conflict Resolution who contributed to the report, said on Twitter that he was honored to have shared his expertise.

He added that he was “deeply skeptical of what we foresee Myanmar will pretend to have done to comply with the ICJ-ordered Provisional Measures,” and easily foresaw “obfuscation and diversions.”

Chan Aye, director general of the International Organizations and Economic Department of Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry, said Friday the government was working on the report, but would not discuss its contents before submitting it.

Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for Myanmar’s military, said it had complied with government orders by providing the “complete and necessary information” for the report.

Eid under lockdown for millions of Muslims

Eid under lockdown for millions of Muslims

JEDDAH: Millions of Muslims around the world celebrate the festival of Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday under some form of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the virus, including a 24-hour curfew in Saudi Arabia, led to muted festivities, with none of the usual crowded streets, or malls packed with last-minute shoppers.

In an Eid message, King Salman thanked Saudis and expats in the Kingdom for complying with measures to protect their health. “I greatly appreciate your commitment to spending Eid Al-Fitr in your homes, consciously and responsibly, respecting social distancing procedures and sending Eid congratulations through electronic communications and correspondence,” he said. 

Some Saudis said Eid under lockdown was a unique experience, and had forced them to consider alternatives to the usual celebrations. “I have never been this thoughtful about Eid before,” Amal Al-Thobaiti, from Jeddah, told Arab News.

“It is my first time putting this much effort into it, but with the current depressing crisis we couldn’t allow it to get gloomier.” Al-Thobaiti and her family made Eid decorations by hand, prepared a varied breakfast menu, and ordered Eid chocolates online.

“I also ordered gifts for the family online, and got myself new pajamas — it’s the first time for me doing all this and it feels like the first Eid ever,” she said. “I wanted to compensate for not being able to go to the sea or dine in a restaurant as usual.”

Elsewhere, a spike in coronavirus infections in Afghanistan on Saturday doubled the number of cases to nearly 10,000 from 10 days ago, forcing authorities to impose a strict Eid lockdown, especially in Kabul.

In Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, people turned to smugglers and fake documents to evade a travel ban and reach home in time for Eid.

Every year millions take part in a mass migration similar to Chinese New Year. Fearing a public health disaster, the government banned travel, but then relaxed the ban for those who could prove they were virus-free and had a professional reason to travel.

Police are now battling a tide of fake travel documents being sold online and through word of mouth.

Millions of Muslims across Africa, where 100,000 have been infected by the virus, also celebrated a different Eid. Mosques in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu were crowded, making social distancing impossible. However, most streets were empty, and the children who normally flock to public gardens for Eid were nowhere to be seen.

In Niger’s capital Niamey and Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam, some mosques were crowded as usual, but many were closed as imams decided they could not hold prayers safely. One man in Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire said: “We miss all the people, all the human warmth. There is no holiday atmosphere.”

