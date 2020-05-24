You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Slow and steady recovery as demand emerges from lockdown

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US. (Reuters)
Faisal Faeq

  • Even tensions between the US and China did not dampen sentiment
Faisal Faeq

Crude oil prices rose for the fourth consecutive week with signs of an easing supply surplus as a result of higher compliance with OPEC+ output cuts and the gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdowns globally.

Brent crude rose to $35.12 per barrel as WTI also advanced to $33.25 per barrel. The spread between both grades narrowed to $1.87 per barrel, keeping US crude oil exports less competitive compared to Brent-related barrels.

Even escalating tensions between the US and China over the pandemic did not dampen sentiment.

Oil prices now appear to be ticking higher, slowly but surely, giving market participants more confidence in an assured recovery.

Commodities markets are behaving much differently in May than they did in March and April as the emergence of some economies from lockdowns has improved overall sentiment.

The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) report highlights where speculators think the market is heading.

Long positions rose by 9,478 contracts to a total of 680,253. Each contract equates to some 1000 barrels.

This was the first increase in about a month.

Turning to the physical market, the production cuts undertaken by producers have had a big impact, especially as underlying demand has picked up in countries that are emerging from lockdown.

Despite some question marks hanging over economic growth in China, the country’s oil imports have recovered and are already close to pre-pandemic levels. 

China’s oil demand has re- bounded to about 13 million barrels per day, which is close to the 13.4 million bpd level seen before the initial lockdown. This has allayed fears about a slower-than-expected economic recovery in China.

Washington accuses Beijing of blocking US flights to China

Updated 24 May 2020
Reuters

  • The administration of President Donald Trump stopped short of imposing restrictions on Chinese air carriers
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US government has accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China and ordered four Chinese air carriers to file flight schedules with the US government.

The administration of President Donald Trump stopped short of imposing restrictions on Chinese air carriers but said that talks with China had failed to produce an agreement.

The US Transportation Department, which is trying to persuade China to allow the resumption of US passenger airline service there, earlier this week briefly delayed a few Chinese charter flights for not complying with notice requirements.

In an order posted on a US government website, the department noted Delta Air Lines and United Airlines want to resume flights to China in June, even as Chinese carriers have continued US flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order said that Air China, China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines Co, Hainan Airlines Holding Co. and their subsidiaries must file schedules and other details of flights by May 27. The department warned it could find Chinese flights “contrary to applicable law or adversely affect the public interest.”

United declined to comment. The other US and Chinese carriers, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) and China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The department said it it has “protested this situation to the Chinese authorities, repeatedly objecting to China’s failure to let US carriers fully exercise their rights and to the denial to US carriers of their right to compete on a fair and equal basis with Chinese carriers” and called the situation “critical.”

On Jan. 31, the US government barred from entry most non-US citizens who had been in China within the previous 14 days but did not impose any restrictions on Chinese flights. Major US carriers voluntarily decided to halt all passenger flights to China in February.

Delta and United are flying cargo flights to China. Delta had requested approval for a daily flight to Shanghai Pudong airport from Detroit and Seattle, while United had asked to fly daily to Shanghai Pudong from San Francisco and Newark airport near New York and between San Francisco and Beijing.

The number of weekly scheduled combination flights operated between the two countries by US and Chinese carriers fell from 325 in January to 20, by just the four Chinese carriers, in mid-February, before the carriers increased them to 34 in mid-March, the US order said.

The CAAC in late March said that Chinese airlines could maintain just one weekly passenger flight on one route to any given country and that carriers could fly no more than the number of flights they were flying on March 12, according to the US order.

