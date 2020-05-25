You are here

Sri Lankan Muslims observe quiet Eid at home

A family pray on the rooftop of their residence in Colombo on Sunday during the Eid Al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan. (Reuters)
Updated 25 May 2020
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • On low-key Eid celebrations, leaders say nation must stand together to stop disease
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Muslims are staying at home during this year’s Eid Al-Fitr as the island country enforced a nation-wide curfew on Sunday and Monday to prevent mass gatherings and the spread of the coronavirus. 

All-Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) President Sheikh Rizwe Mohammed told Arab News on Sunday that the Muslim community had followed the government’s guidelines and avoided group meetings and congregational prayers.

“We are happy that the Muslims enjoyed the company of their kith and kin at home, holding prayers at their own homes,” he said. He added that although the community had been badly affected by job losses during the two-month lockdown to control the coronavirus, the focus of the nation was to stand together and stop the disease.  

To express their support for the government and solidarity with law enforcers, Muslims in Colombo’s Aluthkade area decorated their police station on the eve of Eid.

Director of the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs M.B.M. Ashraff told Arab News that he had instructed imams not to hold congregational prayers. At each mosque, only the imam and muezzin were allowed to be inside to announce the call for Eid prayers through loudspeakers.

Muslims were also advised to avoid their traditional Eid visits to graveyards and avoid all types of public gatherings, including the distribution of alms, Ashraff said. They were requested to conduct all charity activities in coordination with police and local medical officers.

The stricter controls on charity follow a deadly incident in Colombo’s densely populated Maligawatte suburb on Thursday, when private donations were distributed to the poor in the Muslim-dominated area and three women died in the resulting stampede.

N.M. Ameen, president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, told Arab News that no disturbances had so far been observed during this year’s Eid.

Ameen said that Muslims had been asked to avoid Eid shopping. “Instead, opt for online purchasing and home delivery, which is more convenient and also safer in the current context,” he said.

Although the plea was generally followed, some middle-class Muslim women in parts of Colombo were seen shopping in the Pettah area, where a number of shops remained open.

One of them, Noor Jezima, justified her decision by saying that she needed to buy clothes and gifts to reward her children for obediently fasting during the month of Ramadan. “As parents, we have to encourage our children to do good deeds with some incentives,” she said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Eid Al Fitr

Surprise Eid peace in Afghanistan

Updated 25 May 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

  • President Ghani accepts Taliban offer of cease-fire
  • Process begins to free up to 2,000 militant prisoners
KABUL: A surprise Eid peace took hold in Afghanistan on Sunday after Taliban militants offered a cease-fire and the government reciprocated.

President Ashraf Ghani began a process to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners and said his government was ready to hold peace talks.

The release of the prisoners was a “goodwill gesture … to ensure success of the peace process,”  Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

The peace moves came as fighting between the two sides had intensified despite the coronavirus pandemic. Taliban attacks killed at least 146 civilians and injured 430 during Ramadan. 

Fears had been growing that the peace deal signed on Feb. 29 between the Taliban and the US would collapse.

The joint cease-fire followed talks in Qatar last week between the Taliban and Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan.

Khalilzad later arrived in Kabul and held talks with the Afghan political leadership over a reduction in violence and an exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the government. This was then followed by intra-Afghan talks, which ideally should have been held in March this year, according to the Qatar accord.

“We welcome the Taliban’s decision to observe a cease-fire during Eid, as well as the Afghan government reciprocating and announcing its own,” Khalilzad said on Sunday.

He described the cease-fire agreement as a “momentous opportunity that should not be missed,” and pressed both sides to agree to a new date to start the intra-Afghan negotiations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also urged the two sides to seize the opportunity to start peace talks, with the release of prisoners as the first step. He said he expected the Taliban “to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.”

He also urged the two sides to avoid escalating violence after Eid.

Ghani said the release of Taliban prisoners would be “expedited” and that his government’s negotiation team was ready to begin intra-Afghan talks “as soon as possible.”

Shafiq Haqpal, a political analyst in Kabul,  told Arab News: “The unexpected announcement of a cease-fire by the Taliban, although short, is a bright light in the midst of rising hopelessness and an indication that both sides will engage in talks.”

“It revives hope of intra-Afghan dialogue as the Taliban had never announced truce at all during the many past years of fighting.”

However, Zabihullah Pakteen, an expert on regional politics and security, said the announcement of a truce could be a “tactical move for boosting the morale of Taliban fighters who recently suffered heavy losses on ground.”

Frustrated by decades of war, ordinary Afghans hailed the cease-fire after Eid prayers on Sunday. “It doubled Eid joy for the people,” Nasruddin, a resident of Kabul, told Arab News.

Topics: Afghanistan

