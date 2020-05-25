Saudi Northern Borders Region governor takes part in Eid celebrations with orphans

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region, celebrated Eid Al-Fitr with the orphans of the Charity Committee for Orphans Care via videoconferencing on Sunday.

He urged the carers at the committee to provide the region’s orphans with their needs and requirements, bring them happiness, seek to enhance their education and health, and enable them to live a healthy social life like their peers who live with their parents.

Prince Faisal also gave directives to submit periodic reports on their development and qualification in various fields, urging the committee to directly communicate their suggestions, needs and challenges to him.

He highlighted that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attach great importance to this precious segment of society.

Prince Faisal praised those in charge of the Charity Committee for Orphans Care and those who support it, calling on philanthropists from the region to continue to back the committee financially and morally within the framework of the concept of social solidarity, which is encouraged by Islamic Shariah.

The chairman of the committee, Ahmed Salem Al-Enezi, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the governor of the Northern Borders Region in supporting the Charity Committee for Orphans Care in Arar, caring for the orphans, providing them with their needs and supporting them morally and financially.

The charity committee takes care of 1,077 orphans and 362 widows in the city of Arar and provides them with the necessary care and development courses.