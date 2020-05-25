You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi tax authority conducts 1,335 inspections to protect VAT system

Saudi tax authority conducts 1,335 inspections to protect VAT system

The number of shops penalized for tax violations has reached 42. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yx4nv

Updated 48 sec ago
SPA

Saudi tax authority conducts 1,335 inspections to protect VAT system

Updated 48 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority for Zakat and Tax (GAZT) has implemented an extensive inspection campaign to shops in the retail sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It aims to ensure the commitment of shop owners to the value-added tax (VAT) system and the implementation of its regulations, and the non-implementation of the tax’s updated value before schedule.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, GAZT has implemented 1,335 inspection visits, with the participation of all the authorities’ branches in different regions since the announcement of increasing the VAT to 15 percent from 5 percent on May 11.

The number of shops penalized for tax violations has reached 421, and violations varied from not keeping records, documents and tax invoices to failing to collect VAT.

GAZT called on owners of commercial enterprises to commit to the scheduled date to implement the new VAT of 15 percent on products and services, starting July 1, 2020. It stressed that its inspection campaigns will continue in markets and shops to ensure the commitment of people responsible for tax regulations in the Kingdom.

GAZT called on all consumers to report any enterprises that implement the new VAT before its due date on the authority’s official website gazt.gov.sa through the unified number 19993 or the VAT’s special app.

GAZT had issued an instruction manual for transitional provisions related to increasing the original VAT to 15 percent, available on the authority’s official website.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince says COVID-19 will pass

Updated 25 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi crown prince says COVID-19 will pass

  • Crown Prince says he believes the bad times will soon pass
  • Tells government officials he regrets not being there in person
Updated 25 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has exchanged Eid greetings with senior government officials, saying that he believed the “bad (coronavirus) conditions will pass,” adding “we are heading towards the good, state news agency SPA reported.

“What pains me this Eid, is that it’s a day of joy and it’s our duty as Muslims to rejoice and I couldn’t be with you today,” the crown prince said during a video call with senior Ministry of Defense officials on Sunday.

“But the bad conditions will pass, God willing, and we are heading towards the good, God willing. This is thanks to the fortitude of the men of Saudi Arabia, both military and civilians.”

Saudi Arabia celebrated the first day of Eid al-Fitr in a state of 24-hour lockdown, imposed last week to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier King Salman thanked people in Saudi Arabia for abiding by the curfew.

“I greatly appreciate you celebrating Eid while staying at home and practicing social distancing,” he said on Saturday in a speech delivered by acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudis find innovative ways to give Eid gifts amid pandemic
Update
Saudi Arabia
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will overcome coronavirus with 'resolve and positivity'

Latest updates

Syria records 20 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day increase
UN: Libya coast guard intercepts, detains about 400 migrants
UK’s Johnson struggles to shift attention from aide’s trip
Unpaid workers protest in Iran amid economic downturn
Bella Hadid shares heartfelt message for Eid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.