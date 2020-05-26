Jazan officials discuss security, health measures

JAZAN: Jazan’s governor and his deputy held video conferencing calls with the region’s officials to discuss health and security issues relating to citizens, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
During a virtual meeting, Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz, talked with the director of Jazan Police, Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Misfer Al-Zuhairi; Border Guard commander, Maj. Gen. Salem bin Zahir Al-Shehri; and director general of health affairs in the region, Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, who congratulated him on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
He was briefed about ongoing efforts to implement preventive measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, and the enforcement of curfews in provinces, towns, and villages of the region.
The prince stressed the importance of the role entrusted to citizens in maintaining security and cooperating with the security and service sectors.
Meanwhile, the region’s deputy governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz, held another video call to congratulate patients, medical and administrative staff in the region’s hospitals on the festive occasion.
The deputy governor was briefed on the progress in various departments, and the services provided to outpatients and inpatients.