Jazan officials discuss security, health measures

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Updated 26 May 2020
JAZAN: Jazan’s governor and his deputy held video conferencing calls with the region’s officials to discuss health and security issues relating to citizens, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

During a virtual meeting, Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz, talked with the director of Jazan Police, Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Misfer Al-Zuhairi; Border Guard commander, Maj. Gen. Salem bin Zahir Al-Shehri; and director general of health affairs in the region, Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, who congratulated him on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

He was briefed about ongoing efforts to implement preventive measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, and the enforcement of curfews in provinces, towns, and villages of the region.

The prince stressed the importance of the role entrusted to citizens in maintaining security and cooperating with the security and service sectors.

Meanwhile, the region’s deputy governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz, held another video call to congratulate patients, medical and administrative staff in the region’s hospitals on the festive occasion.

The deputy governor was briefed on the progress in various departments, and the services provided to outpatients and inpatients.

Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Updated 26 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions

  • Curfew to be eased on Sunday, except in Makkah, as domestic travel permitted
  • All curfews in Saudi Arabia to be lifted by June 20
Updated 26 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the easing of restrictions that has halted much of the activity in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday 31, May, the curfew on all areas of the Kingdom will be eased, except Makkah. Movement in cities and within the regions of the country will again be permitted, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The easing will mean the Kingdom’s 24-hour lockdown is relaxed with a curfew from 3 p.m to 6 a.m until Sunday, after which the hours will change to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.. Makkah will remain under a full 24-hour lockdown.

On June 21, all curfews in the Kingdom will be lifted and prayers at Makkah’s mosque will be permitted.

Before then, social distancing guidelines must continue to be adhered to and gatherings of more than 50 people will continue to be banned.

Authorities have also allowed the attendance at ministries, government agencies and private sector companies, and the return of their office activities.

Some economic and commercial activities will also be allowed to take place including those at wholesale and retail shops, as well as malls. Cafes will be permitted to operate once more.

However, all job sectors where social distancing rules are harder to achieve such as beauty salons, barbershops, sports and health clubs, recreational centers and cinemas will remain closed.

Umrah pilgrimage and international flights will continue to be suspended until further notice.

The new rules are subject to constant evaluation at the health ministry and can be changed if the situation warrants it.

Earlier, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the health minister, said: “The phases start gradually until we return to normalcy, with its new concept based on social distancing.” 

He added that the precautionary steps taken by the Kingdom early in the outbreak helped to limit the spread of the virus. 

Now, he said, the ministry has developed a plan for the next phase that relies on two main factors: The capacity of the health care system to cope with critical cases, and the expansion of testing to identify new infections as soon as possible.

Reassuring the Saudi nation on Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “The bad conditions will pass, God willing, and we are heading toward the good, God willing.” 

The Kingdom recorded 2,235 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 74,795, and the death toll rose by nine to 399. Worldwide the virus has infected more than 5.5 million people and killed nearly 350,000.

Home alone: Saudis and expats try to beat the holiday blues

