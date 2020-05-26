You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Sepale offers long-lasting blooms

Startup of the Week: Sepale offers long-lasting blooms

Short Url

https://arab.news/mrxyu

Updated 26 May 2020
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Sepale offers long-lasting blooms

Updated 26 May 2020
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Qualified chemical engineer Fahad Andergeeri became a florist after spotting a gap in the market.

“The idea for Sepale came when I couldn’t find a good flower shop here (in Jeddah), nothing compared with Dubai or New York,” he told Arab News. “So I decided to open up my own brand.”

The 27-year-old entrepreneur started his online store to sell long-lasting blooms that people could cherish. He also introduced top-notch chocolate and packaging as quality is something Andergeeri is particularly proud of. 

“We try to keep everything very high quality, the packages are high-end, the roses are some of the best in the world, and the chocolates are imported from Belgium. We wouldn’t sell fresh flowers in the beginning, we would sell preserved roses that last for a year or more.”

Preserved roses are fresh roses that are chemically treated to live for longer periods of time.

Andergeeri’s passion for flowers started in childhood. “I spent a lot of time browsing on Instagram. At that time, I knew that there were very few shops that specialized in selling flowers.”

He became curious and started to familiarize himself with local vendors. He said that the rose industry in Jeddah was still developing when he entered the market, so he decided to import roses from abroad.

“It took time to learn and figure (it) out. I researched a lot and traveled to places like the Netherlands and China. It was a challenge in the beginning but once we got better at it, it got easier.”

The whole process took him six months of sampling, researching, and changing the products to suit the brand image.

The packaging is what makes the shop unique, he added. “I wanted to give the receiver something that is a complete gift they can keep for the maximum amount of time. It is not like a bouquet that you will keep for a few days and then throw away.”

He aims to become one of the leading flower shops in the market by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Startup of the Week

Related

Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Building bridges and reviving a dying skill
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Design firm’s message is loud and clear

Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Updated 26 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions

  • Curfew to be eased on Sunday, except in Makkah, as domestic travel permitted
  • All curfews in Saudi Arabia to be lifted by June 20
Updated 26 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the easing of restrictions that has halted much of the activity in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday 31, May, the curfew on all areas of the Kingdom will be eased, except Makkah. Movement in cities and within the regions of the country will again be permitted, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The easing will mean the Kingdom’s 24-hour lockdown is relaxed with a curfew from 3 p.m to 6 a.m until Sunday, after which the hours will change to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.. Makkah will remain under a full 24-hour lockdown.

On June 21, all curfews in the Kingdom will be lifted and prayers at Makkah’s mosque will be permitted.

Before then, social distancing guidelines must continue to be adhered to and gatherings of more than 50 people will continue to be banned.

Authorities have also allowed the attendance at ministries, government agencies and private sector companies, and the return of their office activities.

Some economic and commercial activities will also be allowed to take place including those at wholesale and retail shops, as well as malls. Cafes will be permitted to operate once more.

However, all job sectors where social distancing rules are harder to achieve such as beauty salons, barbershops, sports and health clubs, recreational centers and cinemas will remain closed.

Umrah pilgrimage and international flights will continue to be suspended until further notice.

The new rules are subject to constant evaluation at the health ministry and can be changed if the situation warrants it.

Earlier, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the health minister, said: “The phases start gradually until we return to normalcy, with its new concept based on social distancing.” 

He added that the precautionary steps taken by the Kingdom early in the outbreak helped to limit the spread of the virus. 

Now, he said, the ministry has developed a plan for the next phase that relies on two main factors: The capacity of the health care system to cope with critical cases, and the expansion of testing to identify new infections as soon as possible.

Reassuring the Saudi nation on Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “The bad conditions will pass, God willing, and we are heading toward the good, God willing.” 

The Kingdom recorded 2,235 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 74,795, and the death toll rose by nine to 399. Worldwide the virus has infected more than 5.5 million people and killed nearly 350,000.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 lockdown from Thursday

Latest updates

Chile’s LATAM Airlines files for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
WHO stops hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns
LIVE: Countries ease coronavirus regulations to reverse coronavirus pandemic impact on economies
Syria lifts overnight curfew, ban on movement between governorates
Iraq’s security forces destroy Daesh vehicles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.