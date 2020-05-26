SR137m of debt paid via Saudi Interior Ministry’s Furijat

JEDDAH: The value of debt paid through donations as part of the Interior Ministry’s Furijat initiative has reached more than SR137 million ($36.4 million), according to a report published on its Twitter account.
According to the report, 1,024 citizens and residents have benefited from the program in the 18 days since its launch.
The initiative aims to provide a simple, safe medium through which to donate money to pay the debts of people convicted in non-criminal financial cases and who are eligible for benefits from government support programs.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), Furijat will be accessible via the Absher electronic platform.
Through Absher, donors can make payments by clicking on the application icon on the directorate’s website, and choosing the category of beneficiary and the amount to donate. The process may be completed via the SADAD payment system provided by SAMA.
