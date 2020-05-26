You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaiti livestock ship held off Australia due to coronavirus outbreak

Kuwaiti livestock ship held off Australia due to coronavirus outbreak

The ship left the Middle East on May 7 and docked near the city of Perth on May 22 after telling the Australian immigration and agriculture authorities that some crew members had raised temperatures. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pk79g

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwaiti livestock ship held off Australia due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Six crew later tested positive for the coronavirus and were taken to hotels on land for quarantine
  • The Al Kuwait’s last stop before Australia was Hamad Port in Qatar, according to maritime records posted online
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: A Kuwaiti livestock ship was being held off Australia’s west coast after six crew members tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said on Tuesday, heightening concerns over how arrivals by sea are handled.
The Al Kuwait left the Middle East on May 7 and docked near the city of Perth on May 22 after telling the Australian immigration and agriculture authorities that some crew members had raised temperatures, Western Australia state premier Mark McGowan said.
Six crew later tested positive for the new coronavirus and were taken to hotels on land for quarantine while the state police commissioner asked the Australian Border Force and Department of Agriculture why the ship was allowed to dock.
“Clearly this is not good,” McGowan told reporters in a televised news conference.
“We want to get to a resolution as soon as possible so that the ship is in a position to leave the port.”
Border Force and the Department of Agriculture were not immediately available for comment.
The Al Kuwait’s last stop before Australia was Hamad Port in Qatar, according to maritime records posted online.
The ship expects to pick up a cargo of thousands of sheep, and transport them to the Middle East.
Managing boat arrivals became a sore point for Australia after a cruise ship unloaded hundreds of passengers infected with COVID-19 in Sydney in March. Nearly a quarter of Australia’s 102 COVID-19 deaths have been linked to the Ruby Princess, and the ship became the country’s biggest single source of infection.
Al Kuwait’s owner, the Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading Co, directed Reuters to Australian Livestock Exporters’​ Council CEO Mark Harvey Sutton who declined to comment on the communications between government agencies and the ship.
“All the protocols and processes have been followed,” Sutton said by telephone.
He added that the exporter, Rural Export & Trading (WA), had planned to carry 56,000 sheep to the Middle East. The sheep were being kept held in a feedlot. Sutton said he did not know what would happen if the ship’s departure was delayed until after May 31, when a moratorium on live exports to the Middle East begin.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Kuwait shipping Australia

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Countries ease coronavirus regulations to reverse coronavirus pandemic impact on economies

Dubai Municipality reassures residents after swarms of locust spotted, ‘situation under control’

Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Municipality reassures residents after swarms of locust spotted, ‘situation under control’

  • A number of videos were posted on social media that appeared to show swarms locusts
  • Local municipality said it was the high winds that carried the bugs with them
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s municipality has told residents there is no cause for concern after recent sightings of swarms of locust in the city – adding that the situation is now under control.
A number of videos were posted on social media that appeared to show swarms of the large insects flying over parts of Dubai.

The swarms appeared to coincide with storms that saw high winds and torrential rain hit parts of Dubai.
The local authority said it was the high winds that carried the bugs with them into some areas.
“Pest control teams are intensifying their efforts to eliminate them permanently… The situation is under control and there’s no need to worry,” the municipality told Arabic daily Emarat Al-Youm.
There have been swarms of locust spotted across the Gulf region in recent months.
In April, Al-Ain municipality posted a video on their efforts to fight off swarms of locust, while Abu Dhabi also increased efforts to fight off the bug on Dalma island. 
The locust – related to the grasshopper – form enormous swarms which spread and feed on crops, which can cause significant damage to agricultural crops.

Topics: Dubai Locust

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities clear 6,550 hectares of desert locust swarms

Latest updates

Kuwaiti livestock ship held off Australia due to coronavirus outbreak
Dubai Municipality reassures residents after swarms of locust spotted, ‘situation under control’
South Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing
Saudi artist Hadil Moufti reflects on pros and cons of the pandemic 
Afghanistan to free 900 more Taliban prisoners

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.