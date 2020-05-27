You are here

  • Home
  • Greece to bolster patrols on border with Turkey

Greece to bolster patrols on border with Turkey

Greece on May 24, 2020, has dismissed reports that Turkish soldiers had occupied a strip of Greek territory in the Evros border region, where Athens is expanding a fence to keep migrants out. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nr6jr

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Greece to bolster patrols on border with Turkey

  • The border area was the scene of clashes in March after Turkey said it would no longer prevent asylum-seekers from reaching the EU
  • For days, there were skirmishes on the border as migrants, trying to break through, threw stones at Greek riot police
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece will reinforce its police patrols on its border with Turkey, an official said Wednesday amid expectations of renewed migration pressure.
An additional 400 police will be sent to the northeastern Evros river border region “as a precautionary measure,” police spokesman Thodoros Chronopoulos told AFP.
The border area was the scene of clashes in March after Turkey said it would no longer prevent asylum-seekers from reaching the European Union.
For days, there were skirmishes on the border as migrants, trying to break through, threw stones at Greek riot police who fired tear gas at them.
On Tuesday, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told Skai TV that Athens was aware of “certain statements that suggest we will face pressure on our borders again, especially our land borders.”
After the attempted asylum-seeker surge in March, Athens said it would extend a border fence, a move that has created a new dispute with Ankara.
Turkey says it should be consulted about the fence expansion, noting that the Evros riverbed “has significantly changed due to natural and artificial reasons” since the border was established in 1926.
Ankara says “technical coordination” is required, and that it would not allow any “fait accompli” on its border.
Greece counters that it is not obliged to consult Turkey about infrastructure on its own side of the border.
“We will proceed with the fence expansion. It is our constitutional obligation to protect Greek soil,” said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Topics: Greece Turkey

Related

Business & Economy
Greece reopens cafes, restaurants as summer season nears
Middle-East
Resumed cargo flights: Thaw in Israel-Turkey ties?

France halts hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment

Updated 27 May 2020
AFP

France halts hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment

  • The move came after two French advisory bodies and the World Health Organization warned this week that the drug had been shown to be potentially dang
  • The drug is also used to treat malaria
Updated 27 May 2020
AFP

PARIS: The French government on Wednesday banned treatment of COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a controversial and potentially harmful drug that US President Donald Trump has said he is taking preventively.
The move came after two French advisory bodies and the World Health Organization warned this week that the drug — a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus — had been shown to be potentially dangerous in several studies.
The urgency of the coronavirus outbreak has prompted some doctors to prescribe the drug despite a lack of research to demonstrate its efficacy against the coronavirus.
Among them were a French infectious disease specialist who caught the ear of Trump, who stunned his own administration last week by revealing he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
Under the new French rules, the drug can be used only in clinical trials to test its efficacy against coronavirus — making it unclear if the French doctor, Didier Raoult, would be able to continue using it at his hospital in Marseille in the south.
Raoult has already rejected a comprehensive study published last week in The Lancet medical journal, which found that administering hydroxychloroquine or its related compound chloroquine actually increased the risk of dying for many patients.
Hydroxychloroquine, also used to treat malaria, is sold under the brand name Plaquenil by French pharma giant Sanofi, which promised to offer governments millions of doses if studies proved it could be safely used in the coronavirus fight.

Topics: France Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

World
WHO stops hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns
World
Hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit, raises death risk: Study

Latest updates

Greece to bolster patrols on border with Turkey
Jeddah tests over 100,000 laborers for coronavirus, inspects living conditions
Russia has not sent military personnel to Libya: lawmaker
Lebanese luxury soap brand sees boost in sales amid pandemic
Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.