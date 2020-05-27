You are here

  • Home
  • Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the first time acted against his false tweets. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bwck

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

  • Twitter for the first time acted against US president's false tweets
  • For years, Twitter has been accused of ignoring the president's breaking of platform rules
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the first time acted against his false tweets, prompting the enraged Republican to double down on unsubstantiated claims and conspiracy theories.
Twitter tagged just two of Trump's tweets in which he'd claimed that more mail-in voting would lead to what he called a "Rigged Election" this November.
There is no evidence that attempts are being made to rig the election and under the tweets Twitter posted a link which read "Get the facts about mail-in ballots."
For years, Twitter has been accused of ignoring the president's breaking of platform rules with his daily, often hourly barrages of personal insults and inaccurate information sent to more than 80 million followers.

But Twitter's slap on the wrist was enough to drive Trump into an early Wednesday morning meltdown -- on Twitter -- in which he claimed that the right-wing in the United States is being censored.
"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen," he said.
He dived right back into his narrative that an increase in mail-in ballots -- seen in some states as vital for allowing people to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic -- will undermine the election.
"We can't let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots.
"Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!" he wrote.
The president, whose reelection strategy has been knocked off track by the coronavirus pandemic, likewise accused social media platforms of interfering in the last election, saying "we saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016."
An unrepentant Trump also recommenced spreading a conspiracy theory about a prominent television critic, Joe Scarborough, whom the president is trolling with accusations that he murdered a woman in 2001.
"Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening!" Trump tweeted.
There has never been any evidence that Scarborough, a host on MSNBC, had anything to do with the death of Lori Klausutis, who was a staffer in his office when he was a Republican Congressman.
She was found by investigators to have died after hitting her head during a fall, triggered by an abnormal heart rhythm.
However, the rumor has been pushed for years and Trump is its latest, easily highest profile promoter, refusing to stop even after Klausutis' widower made an impassioned appeal to halt the "vicious lie."
"I'm asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him -- the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain," he wrote in a letter to Twitter, published Tuesday by The New York Times.
Twitter said in a statement that it was "deeply sorry" about the family's "pain," but did not take any action against Trump's tweets.
For all his protests, Trump is a political giant on social media.
His campaign takes huge pride in its enormous presence on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms that are tied into an unprecedented level of funding and data collection.
Social media also seems to suit Trump's unorthodox communications style -- and his penchant for conspiracy theories, rumors and playground-style insults.
Before being elected in 2016, Trump built his political brand by supporting the "birther" lie that Barack Obama, America's first black president, was not born in the United States and therefore was not eligible to be president.
Now that he faces Obama's vice president Joe Biden as the Democratic challenger in November, Trump is again using Twitter to attack the popular Obama. Trump's claim that the Democrat was part of a "coup" attempt during the early days of his administration has a Twitter hashtag #ObamaGate that the president publishes regularly.
The claim that Twitter is biased against conservatives fits the White House narrative that the billionaire president is still an outsider politician running against the elite.
The row is also a useful smokescreen when Biden is homing in on widespread dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the pandemic, which has left nearly 100,000 Americans dead. Polls consistently show Biden in a strong position, despite barely having left his own home during weeks of social distancing measures.

Topics: Donald Trump Twitter US President Donald Trump social media

Related

Media
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
Media
Twitter gains users, beats estimates but ad trends alarm investors

In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

Updated 27 May 2020
AP

In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

  • On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed”
  • Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”
Updated 27 May 2020
AP

For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning.
On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.
Until now, the president has simply blown past Twitter’s half-hearted attempts to enforce rules intended to promote civility and “healthy” conversation on its most prominent user. Trump frequently amplifies misinformation, spreads abuse and uses his pulpit to personally attack private citizens and public figures alike — all forbidden under Twitter's official rules.
In a statement, Twitter said Trump's vote-by-mail tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”


Trump has never previously faced Twitter sanctions on his account. The husband of a woman who died by accident two decades ago in an office of then-GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough recently demanded that Twitter remove the president’s baseless tweets suggesting that Scarborough, now a fierce Trump critic, killed her. Twitter issued a statement expressing its regret to the husband but so far has taken no action on those tweets.
Over the weekend, the president issued several tweets calling into question the legality of mail-in-ballots. The storm of tweets followed Facebook and Twitter posts from Trump last week that wrongly claimed Michigan’s secretary of state mailed ballots to 7.7 million registered voters. Trump later deleted the tweet and posted an edited version that still threatened to hold up federal funds.
Twitter policy forbids sharing “false or misleading information intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in an election or other civic process.” While it has previously flagged tweets conveying misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never before put warnings on tweets for any other reason.
Trump replied on Twitter, accusing the platform of “interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election” and insisting that “as president, I will not allow this to happen.” His 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said Twitter's “clear political bias” had led the campaign to pull “all our advertising from Twitter months ago.” Twitter has banned all political advertising since last November.
Trump's Scarborough tweets offer another example of the president using Twitter to spread misinformation — in this case, about an accidental death that Trump persists in linking to the co-host of MSNBC's “Morning Joe” show.
“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” Timothy J. Klausutis wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week.
The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach, Florida, congressional office on July 20, 2001. Trump has repeatedly tried to implicate Scarborough in the death even though Scarborough was in Washington, not Florida, at the time.
There is no mystery to the death of Lori Klausutis. Medical officials ruled that the aide, who had a heart condition and told friends hours earlier that she wasn’t feeling well, had fainted and hit her head. Foul play was not suspected.
Klausutis wrote in his letter that he has struggled to move on with his life due to the ongoing “bile and misinformation” spread about his wife on the platform, most recently by Trump. His wife continues to be the subject of conspiracy theories 20 years after her death.
Klausutis called his wife's death “the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with" and said he feels a marital obligation to protect her memory amid “a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died.”
Trump's tweets violate Twitter’s community rules and terms of service, he said. “An ordinary user like me would be banished,” he wrote.
At Tuesday’s White House briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly refused to say why Trump was pressing the unfounded allegations or whether he would stop tweeting about them. Instead, she focused on remarks that Scarborough made about the case that she said were inappropriate and flippant.
Dorsey did not reply directly to Klausutis' letter and has not taken any action on the president's tweets. In a statement, Twitter said it was "deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family.”
Scarborough has urged the president to stop his baseless attacks.

Topics: Donald Trump Twitter

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s private sector employees to return to their offices
Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia
UK PM Johnson’s support plunges over Cummings scandal
Dubai government employees to start returning to work on Sunday
Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.