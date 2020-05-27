So-called honor killing of teen girl brings outcry in Iran

Dubai government employees to start returning to work on Sunday

DUBAI: Half of Dubai’s government employees can return to their offices on Sunday, and the rest will be able to go back on June 14, the emirate’s government announced Wednesday.

The return to work will, however, be made with “intensified precautionary measures,” to protect workers, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, today we approved a decision that allows 50% of Dubai government employees to resume work at offices from Sunday, May 31, and 100% from June 14, 2020, as we continue our gradual return to normal life with intensified precautionary measures. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 27, 2020

“Our investments in the future paid off sooner than expected,” he also said on Twitter. “It is reassuring to know we’re heading in the right direction.”

Many businesses across retail, entertainment, sports and fitness industries have already been allowed to reopen. On Monday, Dubai announced it would be easing restrictions on movement, allowing people to move freely between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan also hailed the Dubai government’s handling of the crisis, saying no “vital services were affected despite the precautionary measures and movement restrictions imposed.”

In the past months, the Dubai gov’t has proven its full capability to work remotely, within smart environments that rely on highly efficient technologies & infrastructure. None of the vital services were affected despite the precautionary measures & movement restrictions imposed. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 27, 2020

The UAE reported 31,086 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday; with more than half of those infected having recovered. The country’s death toll currently stands at 253.