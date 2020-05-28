You are here

MLB players disappointed with pay cuts in return plan

  This season is not looking promising. Keeping the mind and body ready regardless: Marcus Stroman
LOS ANGELES: Major League Baseball players are disappointed with pay cuts in the latest proposal from team owners to return from a coronavirus pandemic shutdown, dimming hopes for a 2020 campaign.

A revenue-sharing plan pitched by the league to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday reportedly had a harsh reception from players, with top-paid stars taking a larger salary hit than those making nearer minimum paychecks.

“This season is not looking promising,” tweeted New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman. “Keeping the mind and body ready regardless.”

Multiple reports said the proposal contained a sliding pay scale giving lower-paid talent about half of a season’s pro-rated salaries while star players would take a more substantial hit.

“We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport,” an MLB statement said.

That’s not how the MLBPA saw it.

“The union is extremely disappointed,” an MLBPA statement said. “We’re also far apart on health and safety protocols.”

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson pondered the motivation behind the league’s offer, tweeting: “Interesting strategy of making the best most marketable players potentially look like the bad guys.”

Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden saw the move as a bid to try and split the union and make top-paid players look bad while doing so.

“Insulting,” he tweeted. “Unfortunately fans will not see this as an attempt by the owners to pit the high $ guys vs. league minimum guys.

“What’s great for the owners is not only do they not care about that, they KNOW fans will view it as the high $ guys being selfish & not caring about others.”

The player response came on the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers announced cost-cutting moves, including salary reductions for all employees above an unrevealed pay level, higher-paid employees taking a larger hit in order to preserve hundreds of jobs, according to a team statement.

MLB shut down in mid-March during pre-season games two weeks before the scheduled start of a six-month 2020 season due to the deadly virus outbreak.

The latest league proposal, which reportedly includes $200 million in playoff bonus money, features plans for an 82-game half-season starting in early July after three weeks of training and finishing in late September, although to meet the schedule a deal would need to be completed in early June.

Not since a labor dispute shut down the 1994 MLB campaign has no World Series champion been crowned in a season.

“Praying that we get this figured out and back on the field soon,” Stroman tweeted. “It’s hard to put into words how much I miss the game.”

Topics: Marcus Stroman Major League Baseball

Saudi Arabia's first rowing champion hopes to benefit from Tokyo Olympics delay

Saudi Arabia's first rowing champion hopes to benefit from Tokyo Olympics delay

  Alireza was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics when the coronavirus pandemic unfolded
LOS ANGELES: Husein Alireza made history when he became the first Saudi rower to stand on the winners’ podium at a major rowing competition and brought a medal home to the Kingdom.

Now he is training to go further and become the first rower to represent Saudi Arabia at the Olympics and hopefully win a medal. 

Alireza was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics planned for this summer when the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.

He was on his way to the Olympic Training Center in San Diego, California, when it was announced the Tokyo games would be postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

“You know we try to remain positive and realize that actually it’s an extra year to get even faster,” Alireza told Arab News. “For someone like me, who’s still improving, who hasn’t hit his peak, I have most to gain whereas some of the competition have plateaued at this point. So it’s a massive opportunity.”

Alireza began his athletic career at Cambridge University in the UK where he joined the college boat club as a social activity. 

But when his coach saw how quickly he was advancing in the sport, he suggested Alireza look to the international stage.

“At this point Saudi had never had international representation in rowing nor a federation so it was an exciting opportunity to make history,” he said. “But being the first wasn’t good enough. I needed to know I was capable of competing competitively at the world championship level.”

A year after securing retired Olympian Bill Barry as his coach, Alireza won bronze at the Asian Indoor Championships in April 2019 in Thailand.

He now hopes to go all the way in Tokyo, thanks to a ferocious training schedule.

“The average training day would have us do about 28 to 30 kilometres rowing in the morning,” Alireza said. “We do a strength workout in the gym in the afternoons. And to fuel all of that we eat anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000 calories a day. So it’s a relentless sport.”

Alireza has continued his training through the pandemic. He said he is determined to do what it takes to be the best athlete he can be for his country.

“I don’t think I’ll regret trying and failing but I suspect I would always be haunted by a decision not to try at all.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Husein Alireza rowing 2020 Tokyo Olympics

