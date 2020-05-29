You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Management of Bond Portfolios

What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Management of Bond Portfolios

Short Url

https://arab.news/jkzgs

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Management of Bond Portfolios

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Lev Dynkin, Anthony Gould, Jay Hyman, Vadim Konstantinovsky and Bruce Phelps

The practice of institutional bond portfolio management has changed markedly since the late 1980s in response to new financial instruments, investment methodologies, and improved analytics. Investors are looking for a more disciplined, quantitative approach to asset management. Here, 5 top authorities from a leading Wall Street firm provide practical solutions and feasible methodologies based on investor inquiries. 

While taking a quantitative approach, they avoid complex mathematical derivations, making the book accessible to a wide audience, including portfolio managers, plan sponsors, research analysts, risk managers, academics, students, and anyone interested in bond portfolio management.

The book covers a range of subjects of concern to fixed-income portfolio managers — investment style, benchmark replication and customization, managing credit and mortgage portfolios, managing central bank reserves, and risk optimization.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Playbooks and Checkbooks by Stefan Szymanski
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Course in Microeconomic Theory

What We Are Reading Today: Playbooks and Checkbooks by Stefan Szymanski

Updated 28 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Playbooks and Checkbooks by Stefan Szymanski

Updated 28 May 2020
Arab News

What economic rules govern sports? How does the sports business differ from other businesses? Playbooks and Checkbooks takes a fascinating step-by-step look at the fundamental economic relationships shaping modern sports. 

Focusing on the ways that the sports business does and does not overlap with economics, the book uncovers the core paradox at the heart of the sports industry. Unlike other businesses, the sports industry would not survive if competitors obliterated each other to extinction, financially or otherwise — without rivals there is nothing to sell. Playbooks and Checkbooks examines how this unique economic truth plays out in the sports world, both on and off the field.

Noted economist Stefan Szymanski explains how modern sporting contests have evolved; how sports competitions are organized; and how economics has guided antitrust, monopoly, and cartel issues in the sporting world. Szymanski considers the motivation provided by prize money, uncovers discrepancies in players’ salaries.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: A Course in Microeconomic Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: Reading Old Books by Peter Mack

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Management of Bond Portfolios
Ex-Afghan spy chief: Qatar eroding peace efforts
Royal Commission for AlUla participates in ‘tourism in ancient landscapes’ virtual panel
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Dukhail, executive director of the Saudi Federation of Sports Medicine
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Jazan region praises efforts to support region’s education sector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.