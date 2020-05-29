You are here

What We Are Eating Today: Saudi Arabia's Pao: healthy food with a bohemian vibe

Pao is located at Al-Takhassusi Street in Riyadh
Lojien Ben Gassem

Are you tired of eating unhealthy food? Have you gained weight during Ramadan and want to get back into shape? With its tropical bohemian vibes and wide array of sandwiches and juices, Pao (@pao_ksa) is one of your best options for healthy food.

Located at Al-Takhassusi Street in Riyadh, Pao is famous for its Acai bowls, which you can customize according to your own tastes. One of their most delicious selections is the Fruity Acai, which contains coconut flakes, mango, kiwi, and strawberry.

Grilled halloumi is a great choice for vegetarians and can be combined with eggplant, tomato or basil pesto and fresh arugula.

Pao has an impressive variety of sandwiches, but one of its signature choices is the Spicy Tuna with its crispy bread stuffed with tuna, jalapeno, and tabasco.

Pao gets quite creative with their salads, like their fattah and crispy sweet potato salad. One of their most popular picks is the Thai salad with red and white cabbage, lettuce, coriander, carrots, broccoli, rice noodles, and chicken.

Pao also offers juices. Its ginger boost juice with apple and mint is a refreshing option to start your day off right. You can order from Pao through the Chefz app and Jahez.

Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) recently participated in the Hospitality Tomorrow virtual conference, on a panel titled “Arts and Culture: Inspiring a future of tourism development in ancient landscapes.”

The panel included former director general of UNESCO Irina Bokova; Jean-François Charnier, scientific director at Agence Française pour le Développement d’AlUla; Neville Wakefield, creator and artistic director at Desert X; and Callum Lee, expert in cultural and creative industries from BOP Consulting.

The audience learned about RCU’s goal to contribute towards Saudi Vision 2030 by creating 38,000 jobs, contributing SR120 billion ($31.96 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP, and hosting 2 million visitors every year while protecting and preserving AlUla’s history and cultural heritage.

Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, Saudi archaeologist and RCU’s director of museums and exhibitions, who conducted research into AlUla’s ancient civilizations as part of his doctorate at the Sorbonne University in France, said: “For me, AlUla means the past, the present, and the future. It is an exceptional place. The human presence in AlUla began more than 200,000 years ago and continues until our time.”

He added: “This has left a diversity and richness in the archaeological remains, and also in the community today. There is a huge story that we are going to share with the world, but the most important thing is how we can preserve and protect it.”

RCU’s Arts and Culture Programming Director Nora Aldabal said: “It’s really important to us to establish AlUla as a cultural hub for creativity and artistic exchange. We’ve developed multiple arts workshops, including with Desert X: We had the artists work not only on the exhibition itself but also within the community. So, the community was really part of this experience.”

Desert X curator Wakefield echoed this, saying that their mission with Desert X was about cross-cultural dialogue. “Indeed, one of the joys of working in AlUla was making the community part of the artistic experience. We had so much involvement because everyone had a point of entry. Everyone has a sense of what the desert is and how art can reflect it. So, the art became a prism showing different aspects of the AlUla community.”

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the resumption of domestic flights on Monday, stressing that social-distancing measures will be observed. “Sitting in the middle seat will be prohibited as a precaution to reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Flynas airline said.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Dukhail, executive director of the Saudi Federation of Sports Medicine

