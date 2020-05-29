What We Are Eating Today: Saudi Arabia's Pao: healthy food with a bohemian vibe

Are you tired of eating unhealthy food? Have you gained weight during Ramadan and want to get back into shape? With its tropical bohemian vibes and wide array of sandwiches and juices, Pao (@pao_ksa) is one of your best options for healthy food.

Located at Al-Takhassusi Street in Riyadh, Pao is famous for its Acai bowls, which you can customize according to your own tastes. One of their most delicious selections is the Fruity Acai, which contains coconut flakes, mango, kiwi, and strawberry.

Grilled halloumi is a great choice for vegetarians and can be combined with eggplant, tomato or basil pesto and fresh arugula.

Pao has an impressive variety of sandwiches, but one of its signature choices is the Spicy Tuna with its crispy bread stuffed with tuna, jalapeno, and tabasco.

Pao gets quite creative with their salads, like their fattah and crispy sweet potato salad. One of their most popular picks is the Thai salad with red and white cabbage, lettuce, coriander, carrots, broccoli, rice noodles, and chicken.

Pao also offers juices. Its ginger boost juice with apple and mint is a refreshing option to start your day off right. You can order from Pao through the Chefz app and Jahez.