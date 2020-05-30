You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Sky

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Alexander Rose

Alexander Rose’s new book, Empires of the Sky,  is a well written work on the history of commercial aviation.
Rose chronicles the early 20th century rivalry between airships and airplanes for the future of commercial air travel in this exhaustive account.
“Though it seems obvious now that we would get on a jet to cross the Atlantic, that wasn’t the situation in the early periods of aviation. When Lindberg crossed the Atlantic in 1927, it was one man in an airplane that had been stripped down to the lowest weight possible. By comparison, Zepplins, a rigid frame airship, had been capable of carrying over 50 crew members since about 1912,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The book looks at the origins of the Zepplin — first envisioned by a German, Ferdinand von Zepplin.
The company was later helmed by Hugo Eckener. It also looks at technical innovation, political and social topics.
Historian Rose delivers a multi-dimensional story of bold entrepreneurial and engineer exploits, as well as the political machinations and the military value of dirigibles and aeroplanes.

What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Management of Bond Portfolios

Updated 29 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Management of Bond Portfolios

Updated 29 May 2020
Arab News

Authors: Lev Dynkin, Anthony Gould, Jay Hyman, Vadim Konstantinovsky and Bruce Phelps

The practice of institutional bond portfolio management has changed markedly since the late 1980s in response to new financial instruments, investment methodologies, and improved analytics. Investors are looking for a more disciplined, quantitative approach to asset management. Here, 5 top authorities from a leading Wall Street firm provide practical solutions and feasible methodologies based on investor inquiries. 

While taking a quantitative approach, they avoid complex mathematical derivations, making the book accessible to a wide audience, including portfolio managers, plan sponsors, research analysts, risk managers, academics, students, and anyone interested in bond portfolio management.

The book covers a range of subjects of concern to fixed-income portfolio managers — investment style, benchmark replication and customization, managing credit and mortgage portfolios, managing central bank reserves, and risk optimization.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

