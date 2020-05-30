You are here

  • Home
  • Documentary reveals the history of Saudi Arabia’s battle against diseases

Documentary reveals the history of Saudi Arabia’s battle against diseases

The Health Ministry has managed to incorporate treatment for nomads with no fixed address and the millions of pilgrims arriving every year, providing them treatment, including surgery. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4x7n6

Updated 54 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Documentary reveals the history of Saudi Arabia’s battle against diseases

  • ‘War on Disease and Epidemics’ highlights a number of health campaigns run by the Saudi Health Ministry
  • (Fifty years ago) Saudi Arabia withdrew more than $37.3 million from the country’s key source of income — oil revenues — to help health care workers protect people against sicknesses
Updated 54 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) recently released “War on Disease and Epidemics,” a documentary produced by the Ministry of Media more than 50 years ago that tells the story of the Saudi government’s efforts to preserve the health of its citizens and expats since the Kingdom’s inception, beginning with a focus on tuberculosis in the early 1950s.

“First, the country was divided into 10 semi-autonomous regions where hospitals, health care clinics and research centers were established. In a short time, these regions were provided with all the necessary medical equipment to detect diseases and fight them wherever they were found,” the documentary says, explaining that medical treatment was provided to everyone in Saudi Arabia for free at that time:
“(Fifty years ago) Saudi Arabia withdrew more than SR140 million ($37.3million) from the country’s key source of income — oil revenues — to help health care workers protect people against sicknesses.”
Within a year, mobile medical units traveling around the country had taken 20,000 X-rays in hospitals and health care clinics. Thanks to early intervention, the number of tuberculosis cases in the Kingdom dropped and those infected were quarantined at hospitals established in cities with lower average temperatures, such as Al-Sadad Chest Disease Hospital in Taif.
After controlling tuberculosis, the Health Ministry began to intensify its efforts to deal with malaria. Agents were sent out to spray insecticides on ponds and wells where mosquito were likely to lay their eggs, and a dedicated malaria center was established, to which people were asked to immediately report suspected cases.
“When a person was suspected of being infected, a sample of their blood was taken and sent to the regional laboratories. When confirmed, the Health Ministry provided them with the necessary drugs straightaway,” the documentary says.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Thanks to early intervention, the number of tuberculosis cases in the Kingdom dropped and those infected were quarantined at hospitals established in cities with lower average temperatures, such as Al-Sadad Chest Disease Hospital in Taif.

• In 1957, the Kingdom established one of the world’s biggest quarantine centers in Jeddah, at a cost of $4million.

The Darah documentary goes on to highlight a number of other campaigns run by the ministry, including a poster campaign that helped it reduce rates of the contagious bacterial eye infection trachoma.


It also explains how the ministry managed to incorporate treatment for desert-dwelling nomads with no fixed address and the millions of pilgrims arriving every year. The ministry established a number of mobile medical camps that provided treatment to them, including surgery.
And in 1957 the country established one of the world’s biggest quarantine centers in Jeddah, at a cost of SR15 million ($4million).
The film also highlights the government’s efforts to care for the mentally ill. The Mental Health Hospital in Taif opened in the early 1960s and is now one of the Middle East’s leading mental health care facilities, according to the documentary.
Today, Saudi Arabia has succeeded in making an integrated health system in accordance with the best international health practices, providing health care to over 31 million Saudis and expats in a fair and accessible manner. Its services also extend to the millions of worshippers who come for Hajj and Umrah annually.
The country has also become a leading health destination for sophisticated surgical procedures, such as conjoined twin separations. Dozens of such treatments have been carried out on children from around the world with the Saudi government footing the bill.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Prophet’s Mosque to open to public in stages from Sunday
Saudi Arabia
$40bn transferred from SAMA's FX reserves to PIF, says Saudi finance minister

Hana Abdullah Alomair, Saudi film director

Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Hana Abdullah Alomair, Saudi film director

Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Hana Abdullah Alomair is the director of Netflix’s first Saudi thriller original series, titled “Whispers,” which is due to begin streaming in 190 countries on June 11. 

A Saudi writer, filmmaker, and movie critic, Alomair won the Silver Palm Tree Award for best script at the Saudi Film Competition in 2008.

She gained a bachelor’s degree in Arabic-English translation from King Saud University in 1992 and four years later a master’s degree in the same field of study from Heriot-Watt University, in Scotland.

Her documentary “Beyond Words” was screened during the Gulf Film Festival in 2019 and was selected for the main competition in this year’s Muscat International Film Festival.

A member of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, she has worked as a head writer in writing workshops for several TV series. She was a jury member at the Saudi Film Festival held by Rotana in 2013. Her second
flick, “The Complaint,” was selected in the main competition of Tessa’s Festival for Asian and African Films in Morocco in 2014 and it won the Golden Palm
Tree Award for best short fiction film in the Saudi Film Competition in 2015.

In 2016, Alomair, together with Hind Al-Fahhad, scooped the prize for best script for the short film “Peddlers” at the King Fahd Center Short Film Competition.

She recently published a book about the Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa, and in 2017 wrote a play called “Qat Oqat.”

Last year, she wrote and directed her latest short film “Swan Song,” which won the Golden Palm Tree Award for best actor in the Saudi Film Festival.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Dukhail, executive director of the Saudi Federation of Sports Medicine
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Alaaraj, dean of the Makkah College of Technology

Latest updates

Police want Liverpool title decider in neutral stadium
Hana Abdullah Alomair, Saudi film director
Poised for leap before pandemic, women’s cricket limps into future
Documentary reveals the history of Saudi Arabia’s battle against diseases
AI helped predict virus health care needs, says SEHA CFO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.