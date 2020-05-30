You are here

Renault seeks to restructure French factories to slash costs

Workers attend the general assembly of strikers in a workshop of the former Renault factory on the Ile Seguin near Paris in April 1953. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Company in talks with unions over plans amid fears of public backlash over jobs
PARIS: Renault said on Friday it was launching talks with unions to restructure several French car plants, potentially leading to closures, as it confirmed plans to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide.

Faced with a slump in demand exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, Renault is aiming to find €2 billion ($2.22 billion) in savings over the next three years as it hones in on key car models.

“We thought too big in terms of sales,” interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos told a conference call, adding the firm was “coming back to its bases” after investing too much in recent years.

The company plans to trim its global production capacity to 3.3 million vehicles in 2024 from 4 million now, focusing on areas such as small vans or electric cars as it freezing manufacturing expansion in countries such as Romania.

The company — due to bring ex-Volkswagen executive Luca de Meo on board as CEO in July — said it would also slash costs by cutting the number of subcontractors in areas such as engineering, reducing the number of components it uses and shrinking gearbox manufacturing worldwide.

It hopes to find additional savings by producing more cars jointly with its Japanese partner Nissan, which has also outlined a plan to become smaller and more efficient.

Renault said the restructuring measures, which include job cuts and employment transfers that would affect just under 10 percent of its global workforce, would cost €1.2 billion.

Renault is 15 percent owned by the French state.

The group, which is 15 percent owned by the French state, said some plants such as the one in Flins, close to Paris, where it makes its electric Zoe models, could cease to assemble cars and center on recycling activities, instead.

Six sites in all, including a component factory in Brittany and the Dieppe factory where the group’s Alpine cars are made, will be under review.

Unions in France have said they feared the measures could lead four sites to shut, though outright closures are likely to lead to a public backlash.

The government has said it will not sign off on a planned €5 billion state loan for Renault until management and unions conclude talks over jobs and factories in France.

Renault was already under pressure when the coronavirus pandemic hit, posting its first loss in a decade in 2019. Like its peers, it is now trying to juggle a slump in revenue with industry-wide changes such as investment needed to produce more environmentally friendly vehicles.

  • China accounts for 40 percent of Volkswagen’s sales
BEIJING: Volkswagen will invest around €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in two Chinese companies in the electric vehicle sector, calling it “the world’s biggest market.”

The German car giant said it will take a 50 percent stake in JAG — the parent company of state-owned JAC Motors — and increase its holding in the JAC Volkswagen joint venture from 50 percent to 75 percent for around €1 billion.

The group said in a statement that “by gaining management control, Volkswagen is paving the way for more electric models and infrastructure.”

It will also buy a 26 percent share of Chinese battery supplier Gotion High-Tech for €1.1 billion.

China, which accounts for 40 percent of Volkswagen’s sales, has become the world’s largest auto market in recent years, with Beijing repeatedly pledging to support the electric vehicle industry.

China’s industry ministry said in December the country should seek to ensure one in four of all vehicles sold in 2025 were either hybrids or fully electric vehicles.

Beijing decided in late March to extend the tax exemption for the purchase of electric vehicles by two years.

Car sales in China began to slide in 2018 and fell further when the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the economy but have rebounded as the country appears to have brought the virus under control.

The JAG investment is the first time the German carmaker will take “a strategic role in a state-owned company,” Volkswagen China CEO Stephan Woellenstein said in a statement.

The lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in China has given the auto industry a jumpstart, with sales rising for the first time in two years as the health crisis eases and restrictions on travel and businesses are lifted.

Sales rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in April, according to figures from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, driven by strong demand for commercial vehicles, which soared more than 30 percent.

However, the global car industry faces an existential crisis from the pandemic, which has caused sales to plunge as governments forced citizens to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.

The Volkswagen announcement came as the French automaker Renault announced 15,000 job losses worldwide, and a day after Japanese automaker Nissan reported a huge $6.2 billion annual net loss.

Nissan, already battling weak demand as well as the fallout from the arrest of its former boss Carlos Ghosn, said the global outbreak had hit all aspects of its business.

Nissan said it will shut its Barcelona plant and slash production.

