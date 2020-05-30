You are here

Stick or twist? Investors in virus-induced property dilemma

With much of the world now working from home due to the pandemic, investors may begin to look more at residential opportunities, rather than commercial. (AFP)
LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has emptied offices and shuttered shops but filled warehouses and highlighted demand for work-from-home spaces, leaving investors wondering if they should flee real estate or double down on their bets.

Property has long been a staple of a balanced investment portfolio, favored by pension funds and insurers seeking assets that combine capital value growth offered by stocks with secure income akin to bonds.

But government lockdowns to contain COVID-19 have spurred unprecedented changes in the way billions of people live and work, denting values and rental prospects of malls and skyscrapers and making property investment a far bigger gamble.

“It is unclear whether we will see more demand for real estate because of social distancing, or less because of the home office,” Joe Stadler, head of the ultra-high net worth business at UBS told Reuters, describing the conundrum as a key focus for clients.

Millions of staff are now working from home while online shopping sales reported by Alibaba and Amazon have soared.

Savills is forecasting prime European office rents to drop by between 2 and 10 percent this year, while first-quarter yields on prime European shopping centers have softened by 39 bps to 5.1 percent compared to 2019.

In contrast, demand for logistics real estate could grow by 150-200 million square feet annually for the next two-to-three years in the US, industrial property firm ProLogis said.

And some of the boldest investors are not only sticking with the property asset class but raising their stakes.

Data from alternative assets research firm Preqin showed European focused property funds attracted $13.2 billion from investors between April 1 and May 28, the highest quarterly volume seen since Q4 2017, with one month of the quarter remaining.

Swapping offices and shops for storage and industrial property appears like a simple solution.

But few analysts and advisers are certain that changes to the way the world uses real estate will outlast the pandemic, and radical portfolio shifts now could cost investors dearly.

Asset allocators like Columbia Threadneedle have confirmed “neutral” stances on property, while many of the world’s biggest companies have given mixed signals on their future real estate needs, compounding uncertainty.

Mastercard, Visa and American Express have ruled out rapid returns to the office and may consolidate buildings if staff prefer home-based working.

Others like Exane, part of BNP Paribas, are expanding their offices. Exane last week agreed to lease 40,000 square feet in London from Great Portland Estates for its cash equities business.

A global economic downturn could hurt rental rates and trigger vacancies in some cases but broader market fundamentals remain supportive of careful property investment, analysts say.

With government bond yields trending downwards and even sliding into negative territory, some 15 percent of corporate bonds seeing downgrades and the mass cancelation of stock dividends, investors want income that property could satisfy.

Expectations that $9 trillion of global coronavirus stimulus efforts by policymakers could fuel inflation in 2021 may further boost demand for property, which can hedge against inflation’s hit to bonds and gilts.

And as fears about the longevity of a US stock market rally gather pace, some investors are expected to lock in gains, which could see more cash move into alternative assets.

Given such uncertainty on future cash flows linked to offices and malls, some advisers and investors said residential investment might be the safest bet for now.

UBS said US apartments had the highest average rent collections of any major property type and a 4.2 percent first-quarter vacancy rate was in line with previous quarters.

British insurer Aviva last week said it expected the coronavirus to knock residential values by 12 percent but commercial assets would fall by 15 percent before growth resumed.

“With so many now living, learning, working and playing from home, investing in residential can accomplish multiple objectives,” said Andrew Angeli, head of strategy & research EMEA at CBRE Global Investors.

“Affordable housing is proving cyclically resilient and delivers a positive social impact. Furthermore, tenant-friendly government intervention helps sustain residential occupancy rates and ultimately cash flows. And that’s what it’s all about right now.” 

PARIS: Renault said on Friday it was launching talks with unions to restructure several French car plants, potentially leading to closures, as it confirmed plans to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide.

Faced with a slump in demand exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, Renault is aiming to find €2 billion ($2.22 billion) in savings over the next three years as it hones in on key car models.

“We thought too big in terms of sales,” interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos told a conference call, adding the firm was “coming back to its bases” after investing too much in recent years.

The company plans to trim its global production capacity to 3.3 million vehicles in 2024 from 4 million now, focusing on areas such as small vans or electric cars as it freezing manufacturing expansion in countries such as Romania.

The company — due to bring ex-Volkswagen executive Luca de Meo on board as CEO in July — said it would also slash costs by cutting the number of subcontractors in areas such as engineering, reducing the number of components it uses and shrinking gearbox manufacturing worldwide.

It hopes to find additional savings by producing more cars jointly with its Japanese partner Nissan, which has also outlined a plan to become smaller and more efficient.

Renault said the restructuring measures, which include job cuts and employment transfers that would affect just under 10 percent of its global workforce, would cost €1.2 billion.

FASTFACT

15%

Renault is 15 percent owned by the French state.

The group, which is 15 percent owned by the French state, said some plants such as the one in Flins, close to Paris, where it makes its electric Zoe models, could cease to assemble cars and center on recycling activities, instead.

Six sites in all, including a component factory in Brittany and the Dieppe factory where the group’s Alpine cars are made, will be under review.

Unions in France have said they feared the measures could lead four sites to shut, though outright closures are likely to lead to a public backlash.

The government has said it will not sign off on a planned €5 billion state loan for Renault until management and unions conclude talks over jobs and factories in France.

Renault was already under pressure when the coronavirus pandemic hit, posting its first loss in a decade in 2019. Like its peers, it is now trying to juggle a slump in revenue with industry-wide changes such as investment needed to produce more environmentally friendly vehicles.

