Submerged houses in a flooded area in South Sudan. (AFP)
Bushfires south of Canberra, Australia, in February. (AFP)
A glacier in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (AFP)
Locust swarms in northern Uganda. (AFP)
Investors, scientists urge IEA to take bolder climate stance

  • The energy agency’s head is under pressure to align its policies with the 2015 Paris accord goals
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), faced renewed calls to take a bolder stance on climate change on Friday from investors concerned the organization’s reports enable damaging levels of investment in fossil fuels.

In an open letter, investor groups said an IEA report on options for green economic recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic, due out in June, should be aligned with the 2015 Paris accord goal of capping the rise in global temperatures at 1.5C.

The more than 60 signatories included the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, whose members have €30 trillion ($33.42 trillion) of assets under management, scientists and advocacy group Oil Change International.

“Bold, not incremental, action is required,” the letter said.

The Paris-based IEA said it appreciated feedback and would bear the letter’s suggestions in mind. It also said it had been recognized for leading calls on governments to put clean energy at the heart of their economic stimulus packages.

“We have backed up that call with a wide range of analysis, policy recommendations and high-level events with government ministers, CEOs, leading investors and thought leaders,” the IEA said.

Birol has faced mounting pressure in the past year from critics who say oil, gas and coal companies use the IEA’s flagship World Energy Outlook (WEO) annual report to justify further investment — undermining the Paris goals.

Birol has dismissed the criticism, saying the WEO helps governments understand the potential climate implications of their energy policies, and downplaying its influence on investment decisions.

FASTFACT

1.5°C

The 2015 Paris accord aims to cap the rise in global temperatures at 1.5C.

But campaigners want Birol to overhaul the WEO to chart a more reliable 1.5C path. The world is on track for more than double that level of heating, which would render the planet increasingly uninhabitable, scientists say.

The joint letter followed similar demands last year, and was published by Mission 2020, an initiative backed by former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres.

Stick or twist? Investors in virus-induced property dilemma

Stick or twist? Investors in virus-induced property dilemma

  • Change in working habits due to the coronavirus prompts uncertain future in construction, real estate
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has emptied offices and shuttered shops but filled warehouses and highlighted demand for work-from-home spaces, leaving investors wondering if they should flee real estate or double down on their bets.

Property has long been a staple of a balanced investment portfolio, favored by pension funds and insurers seeking assets that combine capital value growth offered by stocks with secure income akin to bonds.

But government lockdowns to contain COVID-19 have spurred unprecedented changes in the way billions of people live and work, denting values and rental prospects of malls and skyscrapers and making property investment a far bigger gamble.

“It is unclear whether we will see more demand for real estate because of social distancing, or less because of the home office,” Joe Stadler, head of the ultra-high net worth business at UBS told Reuters, describing the conundrum as a key focus for clients.

Millions of staff are now working from home while online shopping sales reported by Alibaba and Amazon have soared.

Savills is forecasting prime European office rents to drop by between 2 and 10 percent this year, while first-quarter yields on prime European shopping centers have softened by 39 bps to 5.1 percent compared to 2019.

In contrast, demand for logistics real estate could grow by 150-200 million square feet annually for the next two-to-three years in the US, industrial property firm ProLogis said.

And some of the boldest investors are not only sticking with the property asset class but raising their stakes.

Data from alternative assets research firm Preqin showed European focused property funds attracted $13.2 billion from investors between April 1 and May 28, the highest quarterly volume seen since Q4 2017, with one month of the quarter remaining.

Swapping offices and shops for storage and industrial property appears like a simple solution.

But few analysts and advisers are certain that changes to the way the world uses real estate will outlast the pandemic, and radical portfolio shifts now could cost investors dearly.

Asset allocators like Columbia Threadneedle have confirmed “neutral” stances on property, while many of the world’s biggest companies have given mixed signals on their future real estate needs, compounding uncertainty.

Mastercard, Visa and American Express have ruled out rapid returns to the office and may consolidate buildings if staff prefer home-based working.

Others like Exane, part of BNP Paribas, are expanding their offices. Exane last week agreed to lease 40,000 square feet in London from Great Portland Estates for its cash equities business.

A global economic downturn could hurt rental rates and trigger vacancies in some cases but broader market fundamentals remain supportive of careful property investment, analysts say.

With government bond yields trending downwards and even sliding into negative territory, some 15 percent of corporate bonds seeing downgrades and the mass cancelation of stock dividends, investors want income that property could satisfy.

Expectations that $9 trillion of global coronavirus stimulus efforts by policymakers could fuel inflation in 2021 may further boost demand for property, which can hedge against inflation’s hit to bonds and gilts.

And as fears about the longevity of a US stock market rally gather pace, some investors are expected to lock in gains, which could see more cash move into alternative assets.

Given such uncertainty on future cash flows linked to offices and malls, some advisers and investors said residential investment might be the safest bet for now.

UBS said US apartments had the highest average rent collections of any major property type and a 4.2 percent first-quarter vacancy rate was in line with previous quarters.

British insurer Aviva last week said it expected the coronavirus to knock residential values by 12 percent but commercial assets would fall by 15 percent before growth resumed.

“With so many now living, learning, working and playing from home, investing in residential can accomplish multiple objectives,” said Andrew Angeli, head of strategy & research EMEA at CBRE Global Investors.

“Affordable housing is proving cyclically resilient and delivers a positive social impact. Furthermore, tenant-friendly government intervention helps sustain residential occupancy rates and ultimately cash flows. And that’s what it’s all about right now.” 

