India announces major easing of coronavirus lockdown

NEW DELHI: India announced on Saturday a major relaxation of the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown from early June, except for so-called “containment zones” with high numbers of infections.
A home ministry order said that places of religious worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls “will be allowed” to operate from June 8, while educational establishments will be opened “after consultations” with Indian state authorities.
The announcement came even after the world’s second-most populous country announced another record daily rise in infections, taking the total to more than 85,000 cases with almost 5,000 deaths.

Updated 30 May 2020
  • Under international aviation rules, BEA investigators joined the Pakistan-led inquiry because the jet was designed in France
  • Pakistani investigators will fly to France along with the French team
KARACHI: Work on the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of a crashed Pakistani airliner will begin in France on June 2, investigators said on Saturday.
“The mission on site (of the crash) is about to be completed,” BEA, the French air safety investigation authority for civil aviation, said on Twitter. It added that Pakistani investigators would fly to France along with the French team.
Pakistan International Airlines flight PK8303, an Airbus A320, went down in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi last week, killing 97 of the 99 people on board. Under international aviation rules, BEA investigators joined the Pakistan-led inquiry because the 15-year-old jet was designed in France.

