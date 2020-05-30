You are here

  • Home
  • Golf courses in Saudi Arabia to reopen from May 31

Golf courses in Saudi Arabia to reopen from May 31

Following government guidance, the Saudi Golf Federation (SGF) has confirmed that all of the country’s domestic golf courses will reopen this week, starting from Sunday May 31. (Saudi Golf)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ytpk

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Golf courses in Saudi Arabia to reopen from May 31

  • All golf clubs were included in the first phase of the government’s reopening plan
  • There are strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures that golf clubs must adhere to
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Following government guidance, the Saudi Golf Federation (SGF) has confirmed that all of the country’s domestic golf courses will reopen this week, starting from Sunday May 31.

After more than two months of controlled movement and closures, the Saudi government this week set out a specific timetable to lift current restrictions in three phases. 

All golf clubs were included in the first phase of the government’s plans and have been given official permission to allow their members to return.


However, there are strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures that golf clubs must adhere to, if continued play is to be permitted. As part of these new measures, golfers must pre-book their round in advance, and wear masks upon arrival. Temperature checks will also be conducted on arrival for all members and anyone showing signs of illness will be asked to leave the course.

Commenting on the measures put in place to ensure golf’s safe return in Saudi Arabia, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “It is great news that we are now in a position to reintroduce the game we all love across the Kingdom, in line with the latest government regulations. As one of the sports which can be played safely during this period, we urge everyone to be respectful of the phased approach taken by the Saudi Golf Federation.”

Al-Sorour added: “We will continuously monitor the situation both in the Kingdom, and across the world and we have not ruled out the reintroduction of further restrictions if the guidelines are not followed correctly. It is therefore imperative that both golf clubs and members take the necessary steps and adhere to guidelines, if facilities are to remain open in the weeks ahead.”

Additional restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include the use of physical distancing, with members keeping at least two meters apart from each other at all times.

Golf carts will only be permitted to be used by one golfer and concierge services will also be closed, meaning players will need to carry their bags to and from their own vehicles.

To prevent overcrowding on all courses, tee times have been extended to 14-minute intervals, with a maximum of three players per slot. This gap will not be altered for one or two balls.

Restaurants and cafeterias will remain closed for seating, with takeaway orders possible via the on-course cart or telephone order. For payments, only contactless or card payments will be accepted. Shower and locker facilities will also remain closed.

Player-specific restrictions have also been put in place ahead of next week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When playing from bunkers, golfers will be asked to make their very best efforts to smooth the sand using their club or their feet, rather than use a rake. Pick and place rules apply for bad lies. It will be forbidden for players to touch or handle the flagstick.

Putts will need to be completed with the flagstick in, with players removing their own balls from the hole. Following the play of a hole, players should not enter the next teeing area until all members of the group in front have played their tee shots and left the tee box. Only one golfer should be on the tee at any given time. 

Ahead of next week’s return to golf, courses up and down the Kingdom have been hard at work to ensure conditions are pristine for the return of members. Despite restrictions resulting in a shortage of labor, agronomy teams have continued to work hard ensuring both the greens and fairways remain in superb shape, with their efforts being recognised by Al Sorour:

“Thankfully, all of our clubs have had the experience and skills to remain calm and continue their preparations unheeded, without knowing exactly when golf would be able to safely return. We will continue to remain in regular dialogue with the government, updating golf facilities and players on changes to regulations and procedures as restrictions across the Kingdom continue to lift. Given the continuous change in restrictions, there may be a requirement for the Saudi Golf Federation to update and reissue guidelines at regular intervals to reflect government and global advice.”

For further information on how to golf safely, please visit: www.golfsaudi.com

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Sport
McIlroy delivers winner as live golf returns to TV
Sport
Saudi golf boss Al-Rumayyan honored with award

La Liga clubs to resume full training next week

Updated 30 May 2020
AFP

La Liga clubs to resume full training next week

  • La Liga suspended fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12
Updated 30 May 2020
AFP

MADRID: La Liga have confirmed players will be allowed to return to full training on Monday, giving them 10 days to work together before the season restarts in Spain on June 11.
This is the final phase of La Liga’s staggered training program as teams get set to complete the remaining 11 rounds of the season, which will finish on July 19.
European competitions, including the Champions League, could then resume in August.
“La Liga clubs will start collective training on Monday, June 1,” the league said in a statement on Saturday.
“The fourth phase, which starts next Monday, is the last step in this protocol that will lead to clubs starting competition on June 11.”
La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the plan is for games to be played every day. The Spanish football federation (RFEF) gave its permission last week for matches to be staged on all days of the week.
Players in Spain’s top two divisions began training in groups of up to 10 from May 18 and then 14 shortly after, having initially begun working individually at training grounds from May 4.
La Liga suspended fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, meaning the break between games stopping and restarting will be almost exactly three months.
Matches will be held behind closed doors, with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis expected to be the first game back on June 11.
Barcelona, who are two points clear at the top of the table, will resume away at Real Mallorca while their closest challengers Real Madrid are at home against Eibar.
Madrid have the approval of La Liga to stage their remaining home games at their Valdebebas training ground to allow construction work to go ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu.
All games will be played according to strict medical protocol, with players and officials undergoing tests for coronavirus the day before games and having their temperatures taken before entering stadiums.
La Liga’s timetable, which includes next season beginning in September, is dependent on both the trajectory of the coronavirus and continued approval of the Spanish health authorities.
The Spanish health ministry reported on Friday there had been 39 deaths from coronavirus in Spain during the last week while on Thursday it confirmed there had been only one death over the previous 24 hours.

Topics: football Coronavirus La Liga

Related

Sport
Lionel Messi looking forward eagerly to ‘weird’ La Liga restart after COVID-19 pause
Sport
La Liga faces heated debate as it prepares to resume

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 22 new deaths from COVID-19
Golf courses in Saudi Arabia to reopen from May 31
India announces major easing of coronavirus lockdown
Journalist killed in Kabul bomb blast targeting TV workers
Lebanese stand in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters through memes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.