WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Calm after the storm

An oil tanker and a container ship sit off shore of the port of the Long Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Long Beach, California, US. (Reuters)
Updated 23 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

  • The rebound came as countries began to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns
Crude oil prices capped a fifth week of gains without the volatility that characterized much of April when prices plummeted.

Brent crude rose to $35.33 per barrel as WTI advanced to $35.49. 

The spread between Brent and WTI has also been narrowing over the last three weeks, closing last week at $1.87 per barrel. But this week closed at nearly parity.

This may point to speculators overextending in WTI Nymex futures.

While WTI crude registered its highest ever month-to-month movement, it remains about 94 percent below its level at the start of the year. And the current price is still not high enough to encourage upstream capital spending that would help to lift production.

OPEC+ producers gave the market a confidence boost by following through on commitments to crude oil output supplies cuts.

US-China trade tensions, while certainly back in full swing, did not significantly affect price movements over the week.

The average Brent price rose to $28 per barrel in May from $18 per barrel in so-called “Black April,” which was the strongest monthly gain in prices in 21 years.

The rebound came as countries started to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns. 

However, prices are moving in a narrow range consistent with the gradual pace of the global recovery. This is what the oil market needs.

The US Energy Information Administration reported a huge jump in the weekly crude oil inventory by 8 million barrels, which is the largest inventory build in four weeks. That brought the overall inventory up to to 535 million barrels, which while significant, did not affect oil prices.

Baker Hughes reported the ninth consecutive week for oil and gas rig declines in the US. They fell to to 301 —  683 lower than this time last year.

 

 

 

Malta seizes $1 bn in fake Libyan money ‘printed by Russian firm’

  • ‘This incident once again highlights the need for Russia to cease its destabilizing actions in Libya’
VALLETTA: Maltese authorities have seized counterfeit Libyan money worth $1.1 billion that was printed by a Russian firm and worsen the north African country’s economic problems, the US State Department said.

There was no official statement on Saturday from Valletta although Malta Today newspaper had published a report about $1.1 billion in counterfeit money seized in Malta on its Facebook site that was no longer available.

“The US commends the Government of the Republic of Malta’s announcement May 26 of its seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency printed by Joint Stock Company Goznak — a Russian state-owned company — and ordered by an illegitimate parallel entity,” the State Department said.

“The central bank of Libya headquartered in Tripoli is Libya’s only legitimate central bank,” the US diplomatic arm said in a statement.

“The influx of counterfeit, Russian-printed Libyan currency in recent years has exacerbated Libya’s economic challenges,” it added.

Washington vowed to continue working with the UN and international partners “to deter illicit activities that undermine Libya’s sovereignty and stability,” it added.

Such actions “are inconsistent with internationally recognized sanctions regimes,” the statement said. “This incident once again highlights the need for Russia to cease its malign and destabilizing actions in Libya.”

UN experts issued a report last December to the UN Security Council saying Goznak JSC had delivered between 2016 and 2018 to the parallel central bank in the east of the country the equivalent of some $7.11 billion in Libyan money.

Since Moamer Kadhafi’s regime fell in 2011, Libya has been plunged into chaos.

Two authorities dispute power in Libya: The Government of National Accord of Fayez Al-Sarraj, which is recognised by the UN and based in Tripoli; and a parallel government in the east headed by Khalifa Haftar.

The US military has also said that Russia recently sent warplanes to Libya to support mercenaries on the ground fighting beside Haftar’s forces.

