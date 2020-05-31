You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Cubans by Anthony DePalma

What We Are Reading Today: The Cubans by Anthony DePalma

Short Url

https://arab.news/v8t2g

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Cubans by Anthony DePalma

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

The Cubans from Anthony DePalma, a former foreign correspondent for The New York Times,  is a must-read for anyone interested in Latin America, say critics.

“In his thoroughly researched and reported book, replete with human detail and probing insight, DePalma renders a Cuba few tourists will ever see,” said Marie Arana in a review for  The New York Times.

DePalma burrows deep into one enclave of Havana, the historic borough of Guanabacoa, some three miles southeast of the capital.

“Lying across the famous harbor from the city center, Guanabacoa is close enough to have ties to Havana’s businesses, politics and culture,” he writes.

“Yet it operates at its own speed, with its own idiosyncrasies and an overriding sense, as one Cuban told me, of ‘geographic fatalism’ that comes from being so close to the capital, yet so very hard to reach from there.”

The book sadly leaves scant hope that anything will change in Cuba in the foreseeable future, but is testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the Cuban people.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Sky
books
What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Management of Bond Portfolios

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Sky

Updated 30 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Sky

Updated 30 May 2020
Arab News

Author: Alexander Rose

Alexander Rose’s new book, Empires of the Sky,  is a well written work on the history of commercial aviation.
Rose chronicles the early 20th century rivalry between airships and airplanes for the future of commercial air travel in this exhaustive account.
“Though it seems obvious now that we would get on a jet to cross the Atlantic, that wasn’t the situation in the early periods of aviation. When Lindberg crossed the Atlantic in 1927, it was one man in an airplane that had been stripped down to the lowest weight possible. By comparison, Zepplins, a rigid frame airship, had been capable of carrying over 50 crew members since about 1912,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The book looks at the origins of the Zepplin — first envisioned by a German, Ferdinand von Zepplin.
The company was later helmed by Hugo Eckener. It also looks at technical innovation, political and social topics.
Historian Rose delivers a multi-dimensional story of bold entrepreneurial and engineer exploits, as well as the political machinations and the military value of dirigibles and aeroplanes.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate president-elect of Burundi on victory
‘Provocative’ Erdogan to drill for oil off Libya
“We were all outraged,” says Arab owner of store at center of US protest firestorm
UK, France, Germany ‘regret’ latest US move on Iran
What We Are Reading Today: The Cubans by Anthony DePalma

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.