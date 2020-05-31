Saudi king, crown prince congratulate president-elect of Burundi on victory

You are here

Ndayishimiye won 68.72 percent of the vote. (AFP)
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Evariste Ndayishimiye on winning the presidential election in Burundi.

The king and crown prince wished Ndayishimiye success and the people of Burundi further progress and prosperity. 

Ndayishimiye, who was the ruling party’s candidate, was on Monday declared victorious after winning 68.72 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader Agathon Rwasa received 24.19 percent.

Ndayishimiye, 52, is a former army general and will replace President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Topics: Saudi Arabia BURUNDI

