Thousands of workers get new accommodation amid COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Middle East governments maintain public health precautions as life returns to normal

Governments in the Middle East have begun measures to return to normal life while sticking to health safety measures.

Jordan’s health ministry urged the public to follow health guidelines as the country began measures to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said people must wear gloves and face masks when going to public places and at work, and abide by social distancing rules.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said it could return to extreme precautionary restrictions if the number of COVID-19 patients exceeds the medical sector’s capacity.

“Public awareness and adherence to precautionary measures is essential to continue the ease of restrictions,” Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah warned on Saturday.

Travel in the region will also begin to return to normal with the UAE airline Emirates announcing that from July 1, it will be flying to destinations that include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia.

However, coronavirus travel regulations remain and a number of countries have not yet revealed when they would reopen.

May 31, 2020, Sunday (All times in GMT)

06:56 - The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of US cities hit by massive protests after the police killing of a black man, has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”

The protests started in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd last Monday after a white officer pressed a knee into the black man’s neck. The state’s health commissioner has warned that the protests were almost certain to fuel new cases of the virus.

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound - the third holiest site in Islam after Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia - reopened on Sunday after being closed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With bodies piling up in wards and patients sharing beds, the coronavirus has crippled Mumbai's health care system. But an ambulance service launched by three 20-somethings is trying to do its bit.

04:30 – US President Donald Trump said Saturday he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place in June and invite other countries - including Russia - to join the meeting.

“I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

He said he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to join an expanded summit in the fall.

It could happen in September, either before or after the UN General Assembly, Trump said, adding that “maybe I’ll do it after the election.”

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped six million Sunday, with Brazil registering another record surge in daily infections as divisions deepened on how to deal with the pandemic.

03:28 - South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus, including 21 from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been scrambling to stem transmissions linked to club-goers and warehouse workers. The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought national totals to 11,468 cases and 270 deaths. Twelve of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

02:53 - The United States recorded 960 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 103,758 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,769,776 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation

02:00 - The right-wing populist president of Brazil wants the football season to resume even though the five-time World Cup winning country is a hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football has been suspended in Brazil since mid-March but President Jair Bolsonaro recently told Radio Guaiba that footballers would likely not fall very ill with COVID-19.

The death toll from coronavirus in Brazil has hit 27,878, official figures showed on Friday, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.