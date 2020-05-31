You are here

  • Home
  • Rocket men: Star Steve Carrell and creator Greg Daniels talk ‘Space Force’

Rocket men: Star Steve Carrell and creator Greg Daniels talk ‘Space Force’

1 / 4
Steve Carrell (front) plays General Mark Naird in 'Space Force.' (Netflix)
2 / 4
John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory in 'Space Force.' (Netflix)
3 / 4
Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell promoting 'The Office' in 2005. (AFP)
4 / 4
Steve Carrell in 'Space Force.' (Netflix)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z6w8y

Updated 34 sec ago
William Mullally

Rocket men: Star Steve Carrell and creator Greg Daniels talk ‘Space Force’

  • Daniels and Carrell reunite for the first time since the success of ‘The Office’ in new comedy about the US military’s latest division
Updated 34 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: Things are very different from the time that Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell first got together. In 2005, Carrell was auditioning in front of Daniels to see whether he could fill the shoes of Ricky Gervais for an American remake of Gervais’ UK hit “The Office.” Daniels had already written for, or created, classic series such as “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill,” but Carrell was still a respected supporting player, unproven as a leading man. Fifteen years later, Carrell is one of the most venerated leads of his generation in film and television — due in no small part to the magic that the two created on the small screen.
What would bring them back together? As it turns out, all it took was two words — “Space Force.” When US President Donald Trump announced his intention to establish a new division of the American military in 2018, Carrell couldn’t get the name out of his head. He called up his old collaborator Daniels to talk about it.
“There was no show. There was no idea. It was really based on nothing except a name that made everybody laugh,” says Carrell.
The two met up at Carrell’s house to brainstorm whether those two words would be enough for a TV show. What interested them most was imagining the man who would have to lead it. They came up with General Mark Naird — a career Air Force man who was hardened and serious about everything that he did, nothing like Michael Scott in “The Office.”
“We definitely did not want to repeat Michael Scott at all. It’s been at least 12 years since Steve played Michael Scott, and he just physically doesn't look the same. The haircut's different, the mannerisms are different. Michael Scott is an iconic character, but I actually think General Mark Naird has got more Hank Hill from “King of the Hill” in him than Michael Scott,” says Daniels. “Mark’s definitely a stronger character, more used to command, more capable than Michael Scott ever was. His issues are different. Michael would do anything to please others, he would (bend) in the wind in any direction. Mark is very inflexible and it’s hard to change his mind about anything. They're very different people.”

“Space Force,” which launched on Netflix May 29, is a deliberate departure from “The Office” in many ways. It’s not a mockumentary — a style that served Daniels so well in both “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” It’s not about mostly incompetent people who don’t care about their jobs — in fact, it’s the opposite. But like “The Office,” it relies on a strong supporting cast — headlined by Academy Award-nominee John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow — and is ultimately about what those people create together, rather than just one man’s goals. The comedy, then, comes in watching fiercely smart and talented people try to do something that no one has ever done before: move the military into space.
“Like many people in the world — and (this is) something I think most people can relate to on even a day-to-day basis, even people who are very successful in their field — you just may not be qualified to do what's being asked of you. There is a lot of comedy in that, because there's also a lot of pain in that. Pain and comedy tend to go hand in hand, or at least hand in glove,” says Malkovich, who plays Dr. Adrian Mallory.
In fact, “Space Force” — perhaps contrary to expectations — is a show that affirms the creation of this new military division much more than it discourages it. While it finds much to satirize, it takes the nobility of its characters and what they are trying to achieve seriously, despite the silliness of its premise, ultimately justifying — almost romanticizing — the division’s goals.
“(Naird) makes really good decisions because he understands people and he's a good leader, but he also sometimes steps in it because he oversimplifies things and he doesn't fully understand what's going on around him. He has to try and figure out who's giving him good advice and who isn't. But we gave him a good value system at his center. We wanted to make sure that we were being accurate and more than respectful — I would say complimentary — of the military virtues that Mark Naird holds,” says Daniels.

Topics: Greg Daniels sitcom TV television Netflix Steve Carrell comedy Space Force Trump Space Force

Related

Lifestyle
‘The Office’: A bingeworthy TV show

5 reasons to add blueberries to your diet

Updated 31 May 2020
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to add blueberries to your diet

Updated 31 May 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfoods that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

It’s hard to believe that this unassuming little berry, easily available at most food stores, is one of the healthiest things you could possibly eat. Blueberries can be enjoyed on their own, in breakfast bowls, smoothies, muffins and even as garnish on your pancakes and waffles. Here are five ways they can improve your health.

(Shutterstock)

DNA health

We need antioxidants to protect our cells from damage, and blueberries contain more antioxidants than almost any other food. The job of antioxidants is to combat free radicals in the body, which are increased by factors such as air pollution, cigarette smoke, alcohol intake, poor diet, tissue damage, infections and excessive sunbathing. Too many free radicals can lead to damaged DNA, increasing the risk of many cancers and diseases.

Bone health

Blueberries are a good source of vitamin K, which works with calcium to build strong bones. A deficiency in the vitamin can often be a sign of osteoporosis. Vitamin K is also essential in the process of blood clotting and contributes to good heart health.

(Shutterstock)

Blood pressure and heart disease

The antioxidants in blueberries can also help to lower bad cholesterol, in turn making the heart’s job a little easier and lowering blood pressure. Observational studies have shown that proper intake of anthocyanins (the main antioxidants in blueberries) could reduce the risk of heart attacks by 32 percent.

Mental ageing

The oxidative stress that free radicals cause can also affect the brain and accelerate its ageing process. Studies have shown that eating blueberries can help improve brain function in older individuals with mild cognitive impairments and can also delay mental ageing by over two years.

Weight loss

Blueberries have just 40 calories per half a cup. They are about 85 percent water and high in fiber and are thus great for keeping you full and staving off hunger. Studies have also shown that the anthocyanin antioxidants present in blueberries improve insulin sensitivity in obese patients and can lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Topics: Health

Latest updates

Rocket men: Star Steve Carrell and creator Greg Daniels talk ‘Space Force’
Israeli defense minister apologizes for Palestinian’s death
Saudi Arabia announces 23 more deaths from COVID-19
SpaceX's astronaut-riding Dragon arrives at space station
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ‘psychologically torturing’ Zaghari-Ratcliffe by blocking clemency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.