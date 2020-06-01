Jordan receives medical supplies from China worth $750,000

DUBAI: Jordan has received $750,000 worth of medical supplies from the Chinese government in aid of the country’s fight against COVID-19, state news agency SPA reported.

The aid package was made up of different medical equipment – 10,000 protective overalls, 60,000 masks, 10,000 protective glasses, 10,000 pairs of gloves, 200 infrared thermometers, and 20,000 test strips.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi thanked China’s support of the Jordanian health sector, adding the aid was part of an ongoing coordination with other donor countries and organizations to respond to the pandemic.

Rabadi emphasized the importance of medical aid for the country to follow the World Health Organization’s strategy of curbing the spread of the virus.

The minister said China has always been a good partner in Jordan’s development efforts, citing the Asian superpower has funded many top priority local projects in vital sectors over the past years.