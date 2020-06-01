Jordan receives medical supplies from China worth $750,000

You are here

Rabadi emphasized the importance of medical aid for the country to follow the World Health Organization’s strategy of curbing the spread of the virus. (Jordan News Agency)
  • The aid package was made up of different medical equipment
DUBAI: Jordan has received $750,000 worth of medical supplies from the Chinese government in aid of the country’s fight against COVID-19, state news agency SPA reported.

The aid package was made up of different medical equipment – 10,000 protective overalls, 60,000 masks, 10,000 protective glasses, 10,000 pairs of gloves, 200 infrared thermometers, and 20,000 test strips.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi thanked China’s support of the Jordanian health sector, adding the aid was part of an ongoing coordination with other donor countries and organizations to respond to the pandemic.

Rabadi emphasized the importance of medical aid for the country to follow the World Health Organization’s strategy of curbing the spread of the virus.

The minister said China has always been a good partner in Jordan’s development efforts, citing the Asian superpower has funded many top priority local projects in vital sectors over the past years.

  • Only companies approved by the labor and industry and commerce ministries can implement the proposed pay cut
DUBAI: Jordan has allowed companies affected by the COVID-19 crisis to cut employees’ May and June salaries by 30 percent, state news agency Petra reported.

The new government order comes after the coronavirus outbreak forced businesses into a weeks-long lockdown.

“The move is part ongoing review of current developments and takes into account the conditions of employers in sectors most affected by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a government statement.

But employees “may not be coerced or pressured to agree to the salary reduction agreement in all cases,” the report added.

Only companies approved by the labor and industry and commerce ministries can implement the proposed pay cut.

The new labor regulations also include instructions on cutting salaries and leave balances of furloughed workers, as well as contract agreements.

