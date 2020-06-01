You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthi militia continued to violate international humanitarian law. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4avaq

Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

  • Houthi attacks on residential areas continue to violate international law says Coalition spokesman
  • Al-Maliki says deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia to neutralize and destroy these capabilities rigorously will continue
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition has intercepted two drones on Monday that were launched by the Houthis toward residential areas in the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt.

In a statement Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the attack by the Houthis.

“The Houthi militia continues to violate the customary International Humanitarian Law by launching and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated civilian areas with UAVs, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians in the process,” Al-Maliki added.

He said the attacks were another “confirmation of rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiative announced by the Coalition on (April 9th, 2020).”

Al-Maliki said Houthi ceasefire violations now exceeded 5,000, in a variety of attacks using various weapons.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to undertake all deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia to neutralize and destroy these capabilities rigorously, and in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law,” he added.

Topics: Houthis

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia largest donor to Yemen response plan
Middle-East
Yemeni army downs Houthi projectile launched towards Marib

KSRelief implements $620m of health projects in Yemen

Updated 01 June 2020
Arab News

KSRelief implements $620m of health projects in Yemen

  • The projects provided assistance and relief to Yemenis in different governorates
Updated 01 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented 211 health projects in Yemen since 2018, state news agency SPA reported.

The projects provided assistance and relief to Yemenis in different governorates, especially areas hit by the impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran-backed Houthi militia.

KSRelief’s initiatives in Yemen have cost more than $620 million, according to the report.

Topics: Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia largest donor to Yemen response plan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief chief: Saudi Arabia is biggest donor to Yemen

Latest updates

Lebanon earmarks June 21 to reopen airport if coronavirus decline remains stable
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Egyptian news presenter Aya Shaheen tests positive for coronavirus
Dubai clarifies rules on wearing face masks in public
Emirates president says could take four years to rebuild network from virus hit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.