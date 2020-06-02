You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's first independent sewage treatment plant reaches financial close

Saudi Arabia's first independent sewage treatment plant reaches financial close

Saudi Arabia’s first independent sewage treatment plant (ISTP) has been awarded to the private sector with a tenure of 25 years. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rhkvx

Updated 28 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia's first independent sewage treatment plant reaches financial close

  • The ISTP aims to serve the western districts of Dammam with up to 350,000 cubic meters of water per day
Updated 28 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first independent sewage treatment plant (ISTP) has been awarded to the private sector with a tenure of 25 years following the project’s successful financial close. 

Financial closure is when a project’s financial documents have been signed and conditions have been fulfilled.

The ISTP aims to serve the western districts of Dammam with up to 350,000 cubic meters of water per day.

The project agreement was signed between the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) and a consortium led by Metito Group in January 2019. 

The ISTP project is worth $245 million and the investment is made up of a combination of equity and debt, a statement provided to Arab News said.

The successful financial close comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has frozen many large-scale projects around the world.

Khaled Al Qureshi, CEO of the SWPC, said: “Despite global volatility and liquidity issues, and ever-changing market conditions, SWPC and the consortium were able to successfully reach financial closing, in close cooperation with the lenders group.”

He added that the closing deal was testament to the SWPC’s commitment to support and encourage private sector engagement in sustainable development by providing lucrative opportunities for local and foreign investors to participate in the implementation of lifeline water projects, provide job opportunities for young people, and support local output and balanced development.

Non-recourse project financing is being provided by a group of local and international banks, including the National Commercial Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited, and the Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation, worth a total of $160 million.

“Reaching this stage in the project and resuming construction work under these difficult circumstances indicates confidence in the investment environment in Saudi Arabia and its suitability for the private sector,” Al-Qureshi said.

Rami Ghandour, Metito’s managing director, said on behalf of the consortium: “While the world is navigating unprecedented and testing times due to the fast evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we are delighted to share a strategic milestone for the water and wastewater industry in the Middle East region. The financial structure for this project is a testament to its importance, scale and impact, and the confidence of all stakeholders in its sustainable success.”

We are confident that with the continued support from the SWPC the Dammam ISTP will pave the way for similar developments in the future that can contribute to a more efficient water sector in the Kingdom and beyond.”

The ISTP project is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan goal for the optimal use of water resources and to encourage private sector participation in economic development initiatives.

Topics: Independent sewage treatment plant Saudi Arabia Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSA’s largest sewage treatment plant ready

Saudi central bank injects SR50bn to support liquidity of banking system

Updated 35 min 24 sec ago
Fahad Al-Zahrani

Saudi central bank injects SR50bn to support liquidity of banking system

  • Latest cash boosts from Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority follow March fund to support SMEs, employment
Updated 35 min 24 sec ago
Fahad Al-Zahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is set to inject SR50 billion in the banking system to enhance the liquidity in the sector, the Saudi central bank said.

The stimulus package aims to enhance its liquidity and enable banks to continue providing credit facilities to their clients, SAMA added.

The new support follows SAMA’s decision in March to provide SR50 billion for banks to provide debts and delay overdue loan installments for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to help them maintain jobs.

SAMA added that the cash will help to continue “supporting and financing the private sector through modifying or restructuring their finances without additional fees, and supporting plans to maintain employment levels of the private sector.”

Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, governor of SAMA, told Al-Arabiya that the funds will come in the form of one-year no-interest deposits in all Saudi banks.

Alkholifey added that the SAMA move aims to enhance liquidity in the banking sector as well as reducing the burden on some banks that delayed payments of companies and weren’t covered by the March support package, and those banks with high exposure to enterprises in Makkah or Madinah.

He added that SAMA is going to activate the open market operation for all banks during this month to enable them to get the required liquidity levels from SAMA.

“We are monitoring the liquidity levels on a weekly basis since the (coronavirus) crisis started, we care about both the liquidity index and the quality of debts, regarding the liquidity index we monitor the debt-to-deposits where there is a slight increase, we set it to not exceed 90 percent,” he said, adding: “Three banks have exceeded that percentage slightly, this might be one of the indicators of pressure on liquidity but in reality there is no big pressure.”

He added that injecting liquidity aims to give more confidence to the banking sector and to enable them to give more loans after reopening the business activities.

Alkholifey added that since SAMA announced providing supporting packages for SMEs in March, more than 65,000 contracts have been signed between SMEs and banks to benefit from the supporting package.

Talat Hafiz, secretary-general of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee for Saudi banks, said that SAMA’s new stimulus package is an extension to initiatives taken by the central bank to ensure the stability of the system amid the coronavirus crisis and its economic impacts.

“It’s one of SAMA’s monetary tools that it uses to ensure there is enough liquidity in the banking sector to enable banks to carry out their duty of financing the private sector in general and the SMEs in particular,” he told Arab News.

“The banking sector shows very healthy financial indicators, as the first quarter of this year has shown the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the banking sector recording 18.6 percent, which is much higher than Basel requirement. 

“The total assets of the banks has grown to 14 percent in the same period compared with last year. Loans and credit facilities extended to the private sector have grown by 12 percent.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) saudi central bank

Related

Saudi Arabia
$40bn transferred from SAMA's FX reserves to PIF, says Saudi finance minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi central bank raises monthly e-wallet top-up to 20,000 riyals

Latest updates

Over 19k Saudi students enroll for distance learning
Saudi central bank injects SR50bn to support liquidity of banking system
Saudi Arabia's first independent sewage treatment plant reaches financial close
156 women and men appointed to Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution
Donors seek to raise $2.4 billion for Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.