Bayut and Dubizzle fire M&A starting pistol

Arab News

  • The two owner companies will also run a $150 million investment round
  • EMGP will continue operating both Bayut and Dubizzle in the UAE
Arab News

LONDON: The owners of Dubai-based listings sites Dubizzle and Bayut announced the merger of their MENA and South Asia operations as the regional property sector comes under pressure.

Dubai-based Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) and OLX Group made the disclosure in a statement carried by the UAE-based WAM news agency website.

The agreement includes a 550 million dirhams ($150 million) investment round, led by existing EMPG shareholders and OLX group. OLX has become EMPG’s largest single shareholder with 39 percent of shares, the statement said.

Both sites are known for their extensive listings in the real estate sector which has come under renewed pressure in recent months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This merger of EMPG and OLX will allow us to better serve our customers, given that both operate brands with a strong following and will allow us to leverage existing tech and data to paint a more accurate picture of the state of affairs in the real estate industry across the region,” said Haider Ali Khan, the head of EMPG — MENA . “At the same time, we will be making significant technology investments to provide more value to all users of property, automotive and other segments of the Dubizzle and OLX platforms.”

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity is expected to accelerate this year as companies facing disruption from the coronavirus pandemic seek to cut costs and adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace.

Ali Maabereh, head of mergers and acquisition (M&A) at KMPG in Saudi Arabia predicted M&A activity will increase in GCC countries large corporates seek capital injections to satisfy working capital needs.

“The current pandemic is creating a lot of uncertainties and contradictions in what to expect after the dust settles. The expected key impacts on companies are shortages of liquidity and working capital requirements. Though companies might be running a healthy P&L, there will be significant pressure on working capital requirements,” he said.

Topics: Dubai UAE merger United Arab Emirates

Oil surges on hopes of new deal on output cuts

Frank Kane

Oil surges on hopes of new deal on output cuts

  • Brent price has doubled in five weeks
  • OPEC talks may be brought forward
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil prices surged toward $40 a barrel on Monday as hopes rose for an early agreement to extend the big production cuts agreed by Saudi Arabia and Russia under the OPEC+ alliance.

Brent, the global benchmark, jumped by more 9 percent to nearly $39, continuing the surge that has doubled the price in five weeks — the best performance in its history. It recovered after record supply cuts agreed between the 23 countries of the OPEC+ partnership, and enforced cuts in US shale oil.

DME Oman crude, the regional benchmark in which a lot of Saudi Aramco exports are priced, rose above $40 a barrel for the first time since early March.

Market sentiment was buoyed by the possibility that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries would agree with non-OPEC members to extend the cuts for a longer period than was agreed in April.

Oil analysts expect OPEC to fast track a “virtual” meeting to formally agree to maintaining cuts at the record 9.7 million barrels a day level. The meeting was scheduled for June 9, but bringing it forward would allow producers more time to set pricing levels.

An official with one OPEC delegation told Arab News there was consensus among the 23 OPEC+ members for the new date, which could be as early as June 4. The meeting will also consider how long the current level of cuts would be maintained. Some OPEC members want it to run to the end of the year, other producers would prefer a two-month extension.

Omar Najia, global head of derivatives with trader BB Energy, told a forum run by Gulf Intelligence consultancy: “I’d be amazed if OPEC did not extend the higher level of cuts. As long as Saudi Arabia and Russia continue saying nice things to each other I’d expect the rally to continue.”

A Moscow source close to the oil industry said energy officials there had come to the conclusion that “the deal is working” and it was important to keep prices at an “acceptable” level.

Sentiment was also affected by a comparatively high level of compliance with the new cuts, running at about 75 percent among OPEC+ members, with only Iraq and Nigeria noticeable under-compliers.

Robin Mills, chief executive of Qamar Energy, said: “That’s where I’d expect it to be after two months in such a fluid situation. It will be even better in June.”

Topics: oil prices OPEC+

