LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UN host virtual donors conference for Yemen

Saudi Arabia is hosting a virtual donors conference for Yemen in partnership with UN on Tuesday. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The UN said it hopes the event will raise $2.4 billion in aid for the country
LONDON: Saudi Arabia hosted a virtual donors conference for Yemen in partnership with the United Nations on Tuesday.

The event, organized under the directives of King Salman, marked the latest humanitarian effort for Yemen by the Kingdom.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned at the beginning of the event that aid workers face a "race against time" to prevent catastrophe in Yemen, a country ravaged by war and a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

"We are in a race against time. Tackling COVID-19 on top of the existing humanitarian emergency requires urgent action," Guterres said.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia to organize virtual donors conference for Yemen in partnership with UN

Saudi Arabia’s donor conference ‘embodies Kingdom's support’ of Yemen

Donors seek to raise $2.4 billion for Yemen

Germany announced €125 million ($139.8 million) in humanitarian assistance to Yemen, Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, told the conference, with additional smaller contributions to relief efforts also announced.

Britain announced £160 million ($201 million) in humanitarian aid to Yemen, James Cleverly, the Foreign Office minister for the Middle East and North Africa said.

The US said it would not be donating on Tuesday, but planned new pledges in the coming weeks, citing its $2.8 billion in contributions to Yemen since Ocotber 2014 and $400 million this fiscal year. The US also donated $225 million in food assistance on May 6.

Its representative, David Schenker, said the Houthi militia had to stop preventing aid reaching the people who need it most.

The UN said it hoped the event would raise more than $2 billion in aid for Yemen, which it called “one of the gravest humanitarian situations in modern history,” adding that around 80 percent of Yemenis have been negatively affected by the Houthi conflict and do not have direct access to food, clean water, shelter and health care services. 

"A total of $2.3 billion is being sought to cover emergency requirements in Yemen across multiple humanitarian sectors, including medical, food and shelter assistance," a Saudi government statement said

On Monday, Yemen’s government said  the conference reflects Saudi Arabia’s support for the Yemeni people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

  • $300 million will go to UN agencies and $200 million to KSrelief.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million of support to Yemen on Tuesday as the Kingdom hosted a major international donor conference.

The money will go toward the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 and COVID-19 Response Plan, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), said.

“We are meeting today amid the conditions the world is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the economic, health and political challenges that it has caused,” Al-Rabeeah told the virtual conference.

He said of the Saudi pledge, some $300 million would go to UN agencies working in Yemen and $200 million would be allocated to KSRelief.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

