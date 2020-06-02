You are here

Arab coalition says intercepted 2 Houthi drones fired towards Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition fighting to support the internationally recognized government in Yemen said it intercepted two Houthi drones fired towards the Saudi Arabian city Khamis Mushait.

Developing...

